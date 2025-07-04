Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Strength and Conditioning Coach Mukandi Moves to Bournemouth
Friday, 4th Jul 2025 19:30

Town’s head of strength and conditioning Ivan Mukandi has left the club and has been appointed head of performance and medicine at AFC Bournemouth’s academy.

Mukandi joined the Blues in the summer of 2021 having previously been with Arsenal’s academy for seven years.

The 31-year-old is the fourth member of the Town backroom staff to move on this summer, first-team coach Lee Grant having left to take over as manager at Huddersfield, head of analysis Jamie Osman to set up an analysis consultancy and assistant goalkeeper-coach David Martin, who has effectively been replaced by David Button, who signed on a player-coach basis earlier today.


Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



SE1blue added 19:36 - Jul 4
You know the games gone when just shampoo isn’t enough for footballers.
1

itfchorry added 19:43 - Jul 4
Cherry Picking our best !
0

Bergholtblue added 20:13 - Jul 4
I know nothing about this fellow or what his role entails in today's game, so I am relying on others to ut me straight. Looking at our injury record last season and the way many of put players were pushed aside by the opposition, how good was this guy? Will he be a loss?
Anyway I'm sure he did his best and I wish him well in his new role.
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 298 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls





About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2025