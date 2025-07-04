Strength and Conditioning Coach Mukandi Moves to Bournemouth
Friday, 4th Jul 2025 19:30
Town’s head of strength and conditioning Ivan Mukandi has left the club and has been appointed head of performance and medicine at AFC Bournemouth’s academy.
Mukandi joined the Blues in the summer of 2021 having previously been with Arsenal’s academy for seven years.
The 31-year-old is the fourth member of the Town backroom staff to move on this summer, first-team coach Lee Grant having left to take over as manager at Huddersfield, head of analysis Jamie Osman to set up an analysis consultancy and assistant goalkeeper-coach David Martin, who has effectively been replaced by David Button, who signed on a player-coach basis earlier today.
Photo: Action Images
