Peacock New Head of Strength and Conditioning

Friday, 4th Jul 2025 21:00 Dan Peacock has stepped up from his role as first team strength and conditioning coach to head of strength and conditioning following Ivan Mukandi’s departure. As reported earlier, Mukandi has joined AFC Bournemouth’s academy as head of performance and medicine. Peacock has been promoted to Mukandi’s role having joined the club a year ago after spending the previous seven years at Bristol City in various roles. Prior to joining the Robins, he was a strength and conditioning intern at Gloucester Rugby. Town have brought Maxwell Cambridge into Peacock’s previous role as first team strength and conditioning coach. Cambridge has spent the last year working at Swansea City as assistant first-team sports scientist having had previous roles with the Welsh club and while studying a first-team sports science intern at Nottingham Forest.

Photo: Matchday Images



itfc1108 added 21:05 - Jul 4

Blimey, all these different job titles. I don't know how physio's used to manage on their own, with a bucket of water, a sponge and some deep heat! 1

Bigalhunter added 21:05 - Jul 4

Head of strength and conditioning sounds like an advert for shampoo..

1

