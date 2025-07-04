Head of Operations Carpenter Joins Birmingham

Friday, 4th Jul 2025 21:38

Town’s head of operations Rich Carpenter has joined Birmingham City as director of operations.

Carpenter was recruited by Town in October 2022 with his new role a return to the second city as he previously worked as venue manager at Edgbaston for the T20 cricket matches which took place during the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Prior to that, he was head of training ground facilities at Liverpool, head of facilities operations at Aston Villa and facilities manager at West Bromwich Albion.

His new position will see Carpenter responsible for operational management at St Andrew’s and the newly promoted Midlands club’s training grounds.

The Blues travel to face Birmingham in their opening Championship match of the season on Friday 8th August.





Photo: Blair Ferguson