Ex-Blues Midfielder El Mizouni Rejoins Orient

Friday, 4th Jul 2025 22:21 Former Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni has rejoined former loan club Leyton Orient from Oxford United for an undisclosed record fee for the East London side. El Mizouni, 24, who has signed a three-year deal, spent two seasons on loan with Orient from the Blues before moving to the Championship U's on a permanent basis for £400,000 last summer. In his first year at Brisbane Road, Town academy product El Mizouni played a big role as the O’s were promoted to League One and was named in both the EFL and PFA League Two Teams of the Year, and was voted the club’s Players’ Player of the Year. For Town, the Paris-born schemer made 16 starts and 10 sub appearances, scoring two goals. “I’m delighted. I’m very, very happy to be back and I’m looking forward to the new season,” the Tunisia international, who made 14 starts and 17 sub appearances, scoring once, for Oxford last season, told the O’s official website. “The club means a lot to me. When I first came here, I was a young man, and I feel like I grew up a lot here, as a player and as a man. “Everything about the club, from the coaches, players, and fans, is special. I feel like I played my best football here under the Gaffer, and I’ve got a great relationship with the fans too. It’s a family club, and that’s what I want and need.” Orient manager, one-time Town loanee Richie Wellens, added: “I don’t think that there is too much I need to say about Iddy. I’ve always loved him as a footballer, and we didn’t want to lose him at the end of last season. “He’s a brilliant signing for us, and we know that the fans will love him. Iddy’s signing comes at a good time in our pre-season. For me, he is one of the best midfielders in this league. “We think the profile of the player he is complements those we have here already, and I’m excited for the balance he can bring into our midfield.” Director of football Martin Ling continued: “Ever since Idris first walked through the door here, we wanted to say he was a permanent Leyton Orient player, and we’re delighted that is now the case. “It’s a statement signing for us and one we have been chasing for some time. The fans already know what they’ll get from him, and we can’t wait to see him up and running with us again. “I’d like to thank the board, especially, who have provided the funds for us to pull off this signing, which is a record fee paid by the club. We all know how much of a fan favourite Idris is, and to secure him on a three-year contract is a big statement from the club.”

Photo: Action Images



Portman_Pie added 22:59 - Jul 4

Great news for the guy..! Seemed to do really well there previously - even captained them when Pratley wasn’t playing a few times. Good to see him going back after an under whelming spell at Oxford. All the best Idris…! 0

