Besiktas Make Napoli Cajuste Loan Offer

Friday, 4th Jul 2025 23:04 Besiktas are reported to made a loan offer including an option to buy to Napoli for ex-Blues loanee Jens Cajuste. TWTD revealed that the Turkish side were leading the chase for the Sweden international a week ago. Now, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the Istanbul club has offered €1 million (£863, 000) loan fee plus an €6.5 million (£6.5 million) buy option to the Serie A champions for the midfielder. Cajuste impressed for Town while on loan during 2024/25 and the Blues are among those who have made an approach this summer, but with manager Kieran McKenna having admitted at the end of the season that “there’s probably a lot to do for that to happen”. Italian reports have previously linked Udinese, French sides and Aston Villa, while earlier today Burnley and Crystal Palace were linked, as well as Sevilla in Spain. We understand that while Palace aren’t interested, Burnley are keen as they look to add to their midfield numbers following promotion. Italian side Fiorentina are another of the suitors The Gothenburg-born midfielder isn’t in Napoli head coach Antonio Conte’s plans and the Serie A champions are happy to let him depart permanently for €10 million (£8.52 million) this summer, according to Italian reports. Cajuste, who has another three years on his Napoli contract, made 26 starts and seven sub appearances for the Blues during 2024/25, scoring once, and was beaten to the Supporters Player of the Year award by Liam Delap by only 36 votes.

Photo: TWTD



ArnieM added 23:05 - Jul 4

They really don't want to keep him do they.... 0

