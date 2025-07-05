Town Launch New Kits

Saturday, 5th Jul 2025 09:50 Town have unveiled their home and away kits for the 2025/26 season, which are on sale in Planet Blue and online now. Umbro are the kit supplier for the fourth season and perhaps the last with the current deal up next summer. The traditional blue home shirt, which is reminiscent of the strip worn between 1986 and 1989, is paired with a red away which has elements of blue on the sleeve and elsewhere. Town’s press release explains: “The two shirts are connected by a ‘Blue Through and Through’ theme with the traditional blue home shirts joined by a red away shirt featuring blue detailing. “The pattern running through both shirts – the body of the home and in the sleeves of the away – is a deconstruction of the modern version of the club crest, marking the 30th anniversary of its introduction in 1995.

“Both shirts feature a white v-neck collar with blue and red trim, which also appears on the cuffs.” The home shirt is augmented by the traditional white shorts and blue socks with the shorts and socks of the away strip also red. Both shirts bear new front-of-shirt sponsor Halo’s name as well as the Tingly Ted’s logo on the sleeve, minority shareholder and previous shirt sponsor Ed Sheeran’s hot sauce brand. As part of the promotion, the club filmed young fans playing a game alongside first-teamers Sammie Szmodics, Sophie Peskett, Chieo Ogbene and Natalia Negri in Brantham. For the first time during the current link-up with Umbro long-sleeve versions of both shirts are available for fans to buy. In addition to a full range of men’s, women’s and youth sizes and children’s mini-kits are also on sale. Sizes range from S through to 6XL for adults and size 8 through to 18 in the women’s fit. Supporters should note shirts will fit slightly bigger than in previous seasons – please check size guidelines online before ordering. Planet Blue is open from 10am until 5pm today then from 10am until 4pm on Sunday 6th July before normal opening hours resume on Monday 7th July. The new home and away kits can be ordered online here, with personalisation also available. Shirt printing with names from either the men’s or women’s teams will not be available until after the announcement of squad numbers.

Flight_of_Shefki added 09:52 - Jul 5

Yeah, LOVE them! The home in particular. The collar and the sleeve ends, with the pattern on the home front look fantastic.



And you know what, the simplicity of the 'Halo' sponsor is great.



Away kit; not so sure on the sleeves - but will probably grow on me. Brilliant final effort under this contract from Umbro. 3

Lightningboy added 09:52 - Jul 5

Nice and simple..good work umbro. 2

Bazza8564 added 09:52 - Jul 5

Well, ive ordered the Home one, but...... 0

PackwoodBlue added 09:54 - Jul 5

Like them. Back to 1987. Proper retro. 0

Blue_Heath added 10:00 - Jul 5

Great to see Szmodics hopefully he can get 20+ next season. 0

Rimsy added 10:02 - Jul 5

Like the home, round neck would have been better. Crest looks much better without the silly border from last year. All in all alot better than last seasons kit.

Don't like the sleeves on the away shirt. 1

BlueFarmy added 10:06 - Jul 5

Home kit is lovely, traditional clean and timeless.

The away kit however, the red is too bright, looks tacky imo 1

Generic added 10:12 - Jul 5

Most satisfactory. I wonder if the long-sleeved away version has the blue bits all the way down. That would be…busy. 0

