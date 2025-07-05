Town Launch New Kits
Saturday, 5th Jul 2025 09:50
Town have unveiled their home and away kits for the 2025/26 season, which are on sale in Planet Blue and online now.
Umbro are the kit supplier for the fourth season and perhaps the last with the current deal up next summer.
The traditional blue home shirt, which is reminiscent of the strip worn between 1986 and 1989, is paired with a red away which has elements of blue on the sleeve and elsewhere.
Town’s press release explains: “The two shirts are connected by a ‘Blue Through and Through’ theme with the traditional blue home shirts joined by a red away shirt featuring blue detailing.
“The pattern running through both shirts – the body of the home and in the sleeves of the away – is a deconstruction of the modern version of the club crest, marking the 30th anniversary of its introduction in 1995.
“Both shirts feature a white v-neck collar with blue and red trim, which also appears on the cuffs.”
The home shirt is augmented by the traditional white shorts and blue socks with the shorts and socks of the away strip also red.
Both shirts bear new front-of-shirt sponsor Halo’s name as well as the Tingly Ted’s logo on the sleeve, minority shareholder and previous shirt sponsor Ed Sheeran’s hot sauce brand.
As part of the promotion, the club filmed young fans playing a game alongside first-teamers Sammie Szmodics, Sophie Peskett, Chieo Ogbene and Natalia Negri in Brantham.
For the first time during the current link-up with Umbro long-sleeve versions of both shirts are available for fans to buy.
In addition to a full range of men’s, women’s and youth sizes and children’s mini-kits are also on sale. Sizes range from S through to 6XL for adults and size 8 through to 18 in the women’s fit.
Supporters should note shirts will fit slightly bigger than in previous seasons – please check size guidelines online before ordering.
Planet Blue is open from 10am until 5pm today then from 10am until 4pm on Sunday 6th July before normal opening hours resume on Monday 7th July.
The new home and away kits can be ordered online here, with personalisation also available.
Shirt printing with names from either the men’s or women’s teams will not be available until after the announcement of squad numbers.
