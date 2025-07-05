Besiktas Closing in On Cajuste Loan Signing
Saturday, 5th Jul 2025 15:07
Besiktas are reportedly close to completing the loan signing of former Blues loanee Jens Cajuste from Napoli.
TWTD was first to reveal that the Turkish side were leading the chase for the Sweden international’s signature just over a week ago.
According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Istanbul-based side are now closing in on concluding their move for the 26-year-old, paying an initial €1 million (£863,000) loan fee with a €6.5 million (£5.6 million) buy option. Final details and payment terms are said to being worked on.
Cajuste impressed for Town while on loan during 2024/25 and the Blues were among those who make an approach this summer, but with manager Kieran McKenna having admitted at the end of the season that “there’s probably a lot to do for that to happen”.
The Gothenburg-born midfielder isn’t in Napoli head coach Antonio Conte’s plans and the Serie A champions were happy to let him depart permanently for €10 million (£8.52 million) this summer, according to Italian reports.
Cajuste, who has another three years on his Napoli contract, made 26 starts and seven sub appearances for the Blues during 2024/25, scoring once, and was beaten to the Supporters Player of the Year award by Liam Delap by only 36 votes.
Italian sides Udinese and Fiorentina are also understood to have shown interest, while French clubs and Premier League clubs Aston Villa, Burnley and Crystal Palace were linked.
Photo: Matchday Images
