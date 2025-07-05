Besiktas Closing in On Cajuste Loan Signing

Saturday, 5th Jul 2025 15:07 Besiktas are reportedly close to completing the loan signing of former Blues loanee Jens Cajuste from Napoli. TWTD was first to reveal that the Turkish side were leading the chase for the Sweden international’s signature just over a week ago. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Istanbul-based side are now closing in on concluding their move for the 26-year-old, paying an initial €1 million (£863,000) loan fee with a €6.5 million (£5.6 million) buy option. Final details and payment terms are said to being worked on. Cajuste impressed for Town while on loan during 2024/25 and the Blues were among those who make an approach this summer, but with manager Kieran McKenna having admitted at the end of the season that “there’s probably a lot to do for that to happen”. The Gothenburg-born midfielder isn’t in Napoli head coach Antonio Conte’s plans and the Serie A champions were happy to let him depart permanently for €10 million (£8.52 million) this summer, according to Italian reports. Cajuste, who has another three years on his Napoli contract, made 26 starts and seven sub appearances for the Blues during 2024/25, scoring once, and was beaten to the Supporters Player of the Year award by Liam Delap by only 36 votes. Italian sides Udinese and Fiorentina are also understood to have shown interest, while French clubs and Premier League clubs Aston Villa, Burnley and Crystal Palace were linked.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Juggsy added 15:33 - Jul 5

Weird 0

Cookieboy added 15:33 - Jul 5

Surely the figures that are mentioned are within are price range. Just couldn't be that interested !!!!! Would be good business and a fair price in our quest to get promoted. 0

PortmanTerrorist added 15:34 - Jul 5

Jens and 6 Toes. Each shone for us, but not quite enough to make a difference. Both appreciated but we shall and must move on! 0

blues1 added 15:44 - Jul 5

Cookieboy. Pretty sure,we were interested. Guessing tho, that he didn't want to play in the championship. A shame but think we all pretty much suspected he may not return. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments