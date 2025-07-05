U21s Win First Friendly at Lowestoft

Saturday, 5th Jul 2025 20:31 The Blues’ U21s beat Lowestoft Town 4-2 at Crown Meadow in their opening friendly of pre-season this afternoon. A trialist scored for John McGreal’s side in a first half which ended 2-1 to the home side. In the second, Afi Adebayo, the only player not to have been swapped at half-time, Jamie Mauge and Tommy Taylor (pictured) netted to see Town to victory. The U21s are in action again at Leiston next Saturday afternoon (KO 2pm). U21s First Half: Williamson, Elliott, Mazionis, Mthunzi, Adebayo, Turner, Onuchukwu, Trialist, Boatswain, Pitts, Boswell. U21s Second Half: Trialist, Babb, Heard, Shabazz-Edwards, Adebayo, Morgan, Taylor, Carr, Wood, Valentine, Mauge.

Photo: Matchday Images



flykickingbybgunn added 20:33 - Jul 5

Why were they wearing last years strip ?

0

cazwells1 added 20:40 - Jul 5

C’mon!

Poor as we wore last years away strip today. That’s not the Medda either! Poor Media!! 0

Monkey_Blue added 20:41 - Jul 5

Blimey, it’s quick to be throwing them into a game unless the U21’s were back in training earlier than the first team. 0

WeWereZombies added 20:48 - Jul 5

That trialist is versatile, attacking in first half, goalie in second half... 0

Millsey added 20:50 - Jul 5

Lowey played well 0

