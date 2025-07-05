Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U21s Win First Friendly at Lowestoft
Saturday, 5th Jul 2025 20:31

The Blues’ U21s beat Lowestoft Town 4-2 at Crown Meadow in their opening friendly of pre-season this afternoon.

A trialist scored for John McGreal’s side in a first half which ended 2-1 to the home side.

In the second, Afi Adebayo, the only player not to have been swapped at half-time, Jamie Mauge and Tommy Taylor (pictured) netted to see Town to victory.

The U21s are in action again at Leiston next Saturday afternoon (KO 2pm).

U21s First Half: Williamson, Elliott, Mazionis, Mthunzi, Adebayo, Turner, Onuchukwu, Trialist, Boatswain, Pitts, Boswell.

U21s Second Half: Trialist, Babb, Heard, Shabazz-Edwards, Adebayo, Morgan, Taylor, Carr, Wood, Valentine, Mauge.


Photo: Matchday Images



flykickingbybgunn added 20:33 - Jul 5
Why were they wearing last years strip ?
0

cazwells1 added 20:40 - Jul 5
C’mon!
Poor as we wore last years away strip today. That’s not the Medda either! Poor Media!!
0

Monkey_Blue added 20:41 - Jul 5
Blimey, it’s quick to be throwing them into a game unless the U21’s were back in training earlier than the first team.
0

WeWereZombies added 20:48 - Jul 5
That trialist is versatile, attacking in first half, goalie in second half...
0

Millsey added 20:50 - Jul 5
Lowey played well
0


