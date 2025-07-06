Cajuste Set For Besiktas Medical

Sunday, 6th Jul 2025 09:26 Former Blues loanee Jens Cajuste is reportedly been given permission to travel to Besiktas by his parent club Napoli with his switch to the Turkish club all but confirmed. TWTD was first to reveal that Besiktas were leading the chase for the Sweden international’s signature just over a week ago. Now, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the deal is done regarding the fee and payment terms for the 26-year-old. Besiktas are understood to be paying an initial €1 million (£863,000) loan fee with a €6.5 million (£5.6 million) buy option said to be mandatory in some circumstances. Cajuste impressed for Town while on loan during 2024/25 and the Blues were keen for him to return, but with manager Kieran McKenna having admitted at the end of the season that “there’s probably a lot to do for that to happen”. A number of clubs are understood to have made offers to the Serie A champions and Cajuste but with the very substantial wage package at Besiktas trumping the other contenders, including the Blues. Italian sides Udinese and Fiorentina are among those understood to have shown interest, while French clubs and Premier League clubs Aston Villa, Burnley and Crystal Palace were linked, although some of those speculatively. The Gothenburg-born midfielder, who has three years left on his contract, isn’t in Napoli head coach Antonio Conte’s plans. Cajuste made 26 starts and seven sub appearances for the Blues during 2024/25, scoring once, and was beaten to the Supporters Player of the Year award by Liam Delap by only 36 votes.

Photo: Matchday Images



Counagoal added 09:36 - Jul 6

A bit gutted, 6 mil is an absolute bargain for him but was always gonna be a long shot getting him in the Championship. Hoping we can go get Morton and Brownhill now! 1

Jugsy added 09:43 - Jul 6

Reckon wages was going to be the challenge, no matter how much those involved wanted to get it done. 2

flykickingbybgunn added 10:16 - Jul 6

Pity. A valuable player. 0

blues1 added 10:22 - Jul 6

Jugsy. Think ur prob right. That and maybe he wasnt sure about playing in the championship. A shame, as would have loved him to sign, but was likely always a long shot. . 0

victorysquad added 10:34 - Jul 6

Thought he might want to settle here, create a home, but may just be a journeyman player which given his background may suit him. 0

Karlosfandangal added 10:39 - Jul 6

Not too bothered by this



Did so well for Town last year but I could not see him coping with Championship with Town nursing him through last season.



Maybe if Town get back to the Prem next season they might be able to sign him 0

TimmyH added 10:44 - Jul 6

My God this goes on...glad when he eventually signs, he was NEVER coming here. 1

itfcserbia added 10:45 - Jul 6

No way we couldn't afford him financially so it's down to his personal choice, which makes this easier to swallow. We move on. COYB 0

runaround added 10:51 - Jul 6

Whilst a good player I had serious reservations about his ability to play for 90 minutes on a regular basis. We move on 0

Marinersnose added 10:54 - Jul 6

Moving on. Loved him as a player but he’s another player who struggled to stay fit. 0

ArnieM added 10:57 - Jul 6

I'm not sure Cajuste would have lasted the championship season (weekly regime). It wouldn't surprise me if we've got someone else lined up, because the fee and wages wouldn't have been an issue. Its just we are making our allowance of available money work optimally for us. 0

