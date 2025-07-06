Cajuste Set For Besiktas Medical
Sunday, 6th Jul 2025 09:26
Former Blues loanee Jens Cajuste is reportedly been given permission to travel to Besiktas by his parent club Napoli with his switch to the Turkish club all but confirmed.
TWTD was first to reveal that Besiktas were leading the chase for the Sweden international’s signature just over a week ago.
Now, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the deal is done regarding the fee and payment terms for the 26-year-old.
Besiktas are understood to be paying an initial €1 million (£863,000) loan fee with a €6.5 million (£5.6 million) buy option said to be mandatory in some circumstances.
Cajuste impressed for Town while on loan during 2024/25 and the Blues were keen for him to return, but with manager Kieran McKenna having admitted at the end of the season that “there’s probably a lot to do for that to happen”.
A number of clubs are understood to have made offers to the Serie A champions and Cajuste but with the very substantial wage package at Besiktas trumping the other contenders, including the Blues.
Italian sides Udinese and Fiorentina are among those understood to have shown interest, while French clubs and Premier League clubs Aston Villa, Burnley and Crystal Palace were linked, although some of those speculatively.
The Gothenburg-born midfielder, who has three years left on his contract, isn’t in Napoli head coach Antonio Conte’s plans.
Cajuste made 26 starts and seven sub appearances for the Blues during 2024/25, scoring once, and was beaten to the Supporters Player of the Year award by Liam Delap by only 36 votes.
Photo: Matchday Images
