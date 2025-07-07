Supporters Club Staging an Evening With Burley and Wark

Monday, 7th Jul 2025 10:07

The ITFC Official Supporters Club is staging An Evening With George Burley and John Wark at Ipswich Sports Club in Henley Road on Friday 1st August (6pm to 9pm).

The Blues legends will look back at their illustrious careers, discuss the fantastic books they've published with Neil Prentice, which are available for order and pre-order respectively from TWTD here, and preview the season ahead for Town with Rich Woodward from the Blue Monday podcast interviewing.

In addition, a two-course summer barbecue is included in the ticket price, the bar will be open and there will be a raffle.

All funds raised from the evening will go Cancer Support Suffolk, while All About Hearing is sponsoring the event. Tickets can be purchased here.





Photo: Action Images