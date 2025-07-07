Vote TWTD! - Football Content Awards Nominations Open

Nominations are open for the Football Content Awards 2025, giving you the chance to pay tribute to TWTD and other Town media you enjoy.

TWTD was a finalist in the Best Club Content Creator – Premier League category last year and in the Best Club Content Creator - Football League section in 2021, and a vote in that category again this year - and TWTV in Best in Video - would be most appreciated.

There are 19 categories designed to highlight a different aspect of football content creation — from podcasts and influencers to editorial and social media output.

Nominations are via a form on their website here rather than through social media as was the case in previous years.

When submitting an entry you are asked for a brief description of the nominee and why you think they should win as well as links and information aimed at guiding the panel of judges in their decision.

Nominations close on August 17th when the judges will set about formulating the final shortlists.

The eventual award winners, who receive Gold, Silver and Bronze distinctions, will be decided through a 50/50 split between judge-assigned scores from the nomination round and a public vote on social media.





Photo: FCAs