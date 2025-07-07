Cajuste's Besiktas Move Still in Question
Monday, 7th Jul 2025 17:00
Blues loanee Jens Cajuste’s loan move from Napoli to Besiktas may not be quite as close as previously understood.
Last night, it was reported that the Sweden international had been given the green light to travel to Istanbul to undergo a medical.
However, according to reports in both Italy and Turkey, although an agreement has been reached between the two clubs, the player has not yet been invited to undertake a medical.
According to Sercan Dikme, a journalist with HT Spor in Turkey, Besiktas club president Serdal Adalı is currently in Portugal to work on moves, among them an approach for Turkish international midfielder Orkun Kökçü on loan with a view to signing permanently from Benfica, a player who may be viewed as an alternative to Cajuste and a signing which would viewed as a coup for his club.
An initial loan fee of €1 million (£863,000) with a €6.5 million (£5.6 million) buy option, which is said to be mandatory in some circumstances, is believed to have been agreed between Besiktas and the Serie A champions for Cajuste.
It’s understood the Süper Lig club’s personal terms trumped all other interested parties with the Blues having been very keen for the 25-year-old to return to Portman Road following his successful loan in 2024/25, although with manager Kieran McKenna having admitted at the end of the season that “there’s probably a lot to do for that to happen”.
Italian sides Udinese and Fiorentina are also among those understood to have shown interest, while French clubs and Premier League clubs Aston Villa, Burnley and Crystal Palace were linked, although some of those speculatively.
The Gothenburg-born midfielder, who has three years left on his contract, isn’t in Napoli head coach Antonio Conte’s plans.
Cajuste made 26 starts and seven sub appearances for the Blues during 2024/25, scoring once, and was beaten to the Supporters Player of the Year award by Liam Delap by only 36 votes.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Too Far, Too Soon by tractorboykent
Just as there were many thousands of words written and spoken before the season about how Town might fare in the Prem, there’ll likely be many more now that we know. In reality though it can surely be very easily summed up by those four.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]