Cajuste's Besiktas Move Still in Question

Monday, 7th Jul 2025 17:00 Blues loanee Jens Cajuste’s loan move from Napoli to Besiktas may not be quite as close as previously understood. Last night, it was reported that the Sweden international had been given the green light to travel to Istanbul to undergo a medical. However, according to reports in both Italy and Turkey, although an agreement has been reached between the two clubs, the player has not yet been invited to undertake a medical. According to Sercan Dikme, a journalist with HT Spor in Turkey, Besiktas club president Serdal Adalı is currently in Portugal to work on moves, among them an approach for Turkish international midfielder Orkun Kökçü on loan with a view to signing permanently from Benfica, a player who may be viewed as an alternative to Cajuste and a signing which would viewed as a coup for his club. An initial loan fee of €1 million (£863,000) with a €6.5 million (£5.6 million) buy option, which is said to be mandatory in some circumstances, is believed to have been agreed between Besiktas and the Serie A champions for Cajuste. It’s understood the Süper Lig club’s personal terms trumped all other interested parties with the Blues having been very keen for the 25-year-old to return to Portman Road following his successful loan in 2024/25, although with manager Kieran McKenna having admitted at the end of the season that “there’s probably a lot to do for that to happen”. Italian sides Udinese and Fiorentina are also among those understood to have shown interest, while French clubs and Premier League clubs Aston Villa, Burnley and Crystal Palace were linked, although some of those speculatively. The Gothenburg-born midfielder, who has three years left on his contract, isn’t in Napoli head coach Antonio Conte’s plans. Cajuste made 26 starts and seven sub appearances for the Blues during 2024/25, scoring once, and was beaten to the Supporters Player of the Year award by Liam Delap by only 36 votes.

Photo: Matchday Images



churchmans added 17:11 - Jul 7

i hope it falls through and we land him, he would run the midfield in the championship easy 1

bobbyramsey added 17:19 - Jul 7

These agents spin a good yarn don't they..... 2

Karlosfandangal added 17:33 - Jul 7

He is not coming to Ipswich so why are we interested in his ever move 2

Monkey_Blue added 17:36 - Jul 7

Whether we get him or not, I’m not sure Turkey is the right nove for him. Ultimately wages will only be an issue in terms of the wage structure not our capacity to pay them. If Cajuste is playing regularly for us in a winning side in the championship his ticket to the World Cup is pretty safe. In terms of quality bar 2 or 3 teams Turkey isn’t on a par with the championship. 0

cartman1972 added 17:38 - Jul 7

Seriously, this is getting boring . Like the Tuanzebe saga , Philogene last season etc .... 2

herobobby added 17:51 - Jul 7

Not sure why this is being posted and the ongoing saga keeps being mentioned ?

Is he signing for us ?

If not who cares where he goes !!

Its boring 2

Marinersnose added 17:51 - Jul 7

I strongly believe that if clubs aren’t interested at that price then he’s one to avoid. Yes he’s a decent player when fit but he’s rarely fit enough to play 90 minutes. I think there are better options out there . This ship has sailed 0

