Released Women's Duo Find New Clubs

Monday, 7th Jul 2025 19:08

Released Ipswich Town Women’s duo Angela Addison and Evie Williams have found new clubs.

Forward Addison (above), 25, has joined Durham Women having left Town at the end of the season after playing a big part in helping the Blues to the FAWNL Southern Premier Division title in her one year at the club.

Durham finished fourth in what’s now known as WSL2 last season, the division the Blues will be playing in in the campaign ahead.

Defender Williams, 19, has signed for Norwich City, joining ex-Blues teammate Eloise King, who moved to the Canaries last month following her short spell at Hashtag United.

Norwich play in FAWNL Division One South East, the fourth tier of women’s football.





Photo: ITFC