Town Make New Cajuste Approach - Report
Monday, 7th Jul 2025 21:45
Town are reported to have made a new approach to Napoli regarding former loanee Jens Cajuste.
TWTD revealed just over a week ago that Besiktas were in pole position to sign the 25-year-old with a loan deal subsequently agreed between the Serie A champions and Istanbul side and reports over the weekend indicating that the Sweden international was set to travel for a medical.
However, it emerged this morning that despite terms having been agreed between the clubs - an initial loan fee of €1 million (£863,000) with a €6.5 million (£5.6 million) buy option - the claims of an imminent medical were premature.
According to some sources in Italy, Cajuste himself is the reason for the move stalling with the player still to OK the switch and taking his time before he makes a decision.
Meanwhile, Football Italia is reporting that Town made a new approach today for the Gothenburg-born midfielder.
Cajuste enjoyed a successful loan spell with Town in 2024/25 and it’s no secret that manager Kieran McKenna would like him to return, although the Blues boss admitted at the end of the season that “there’s probably a lot to do for that to happen”.
Italian sides Udinese and Fiorentina are also among those understood to have shown interest, while French clubs and Premier League sides Aston Villa, Burnley and Crystal Palace were linked, although some of those speculatively.
Cajuste, who has three years left on his contract, isn’t in Napoli head coach Antonio Conte’s plans.
The former Reims man made 26 starts and seven sub appearances for the Blues during 2024/25, scoring once, and was beaten to the Supporters Player of the Year award by Liam Delap by only 36 votes.
