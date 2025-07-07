Town Make New Cajuste Approach - Report

Monday, 7th Jul 2025 21:45 Town are reported to have made a new approach to Napoli regarding former loanee Jens Cajuste. TWTD revealed just over a week ago that Besiktas were in pole position to sign the 25-year-old with a loan deal subsequently agreed between the Serie A champions and Istanbul side and reports over the weekend indicating that the Sweden international was set to travel for a medical. However, it emerged this morning that despite terms having been agreed between the clubs - an initial loan fee of €1 million (£863,000) with a €6.5 million (£5.6 million) buy option - the claims of an imminent medical were premature. According to some sources in Italy, Cajuste himself is the reason for the move stalling with the player still to OK the switch and taking his time before he makes a decision. Meanwhile, Football Italia is reporting that Town made a new approach today for the Gothenburg-born midfielder. Cajuste enjoyed a successful loan spell with Town in 2024/25 and it’s no secret that manager Kieran McKenna would like him to return, although the Blues boss admitted at the end of the season that “there’s probably a lot to do for that to happen”. Italian sides Udinese and Fiorentina are also among those understood to have shown interest, while French clubs and Premier League sides Aston Villa, Burnley and Crystal Palace were linked, although some of those speculatively. Cajuste, who has three years left on his contract, isn’t in Napoli head coach Antonio Conte’s plans. The former Reims man made 26 starts and seven sub appearances for the Blues during 2024/25, scoring once, and was beaten to the Supporters Player of the Year award by Liam Delap by only 36 votes.

Photo: TWTD



oioihardy added 21:47 - Jul 7

So there is hope ..... 4

Westy93 added 21:53 - Jul 7

Come on boy, come to the place that loves you 5

BlueBoots added 21:56 - Jul 7

0

Gforce added 22:03 - Jul 7

Come on Jens,come back to us on a nice 3 year contract and have some security and stability in your life,in a lovely part of country. You know you want to ! 2

ITFC_1994 added 22:04 - Jul 7

If we were to get him ahead of the clubs mentioned then it would be some coup.... Come on Jens, we love you!! 2

blues1 added 22:08 - Jul 7

So to all of those saying there's no chance of him coming back, and id begun to think it unlikely, here u go. Seems Cajuste doesn't exactly seem keen on Besiktas, so maybe, just maybe, there is a chance we could get him. 1

Marinersnose added 22:21 - Jul 7

His agent is playing us big time. It is quite clear that nobody wants to sign him as he has obvious injury issues. He performed well here when fit but rarely completed a full game. The Championship involves playing more games which he’s unlikely to cope with. If he was so fantastic lots of clubs would have an interest but they haven’t. We should move on or this could be another poor acquisition -4

flykickingbybgunn added 22:26 - Jul 7

Great news. We still have a chance. 2

billlm added 22:28 - Jul 7

Was actually my fav player to watch last season a rolls Royce but the championships is full of cloggers not his game,

0

tetchris added 22:33 - Jul 7

Maybe he is waiting for nirwich, Swansea or Birmingham to come in for him lol 0

Daniel72 added 22:38 - Jul 7

Sounds like he wants to stay... follow that intuition senor Jens! 0

