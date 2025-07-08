Town Women to Host Wolves in Pre-Season

Ipswich Town Women will host FAWNL Northern Premier Division Wolverhampton Wanderers in a friendly at the Martello Ground in Felixstowe on Sunday 3rd August (KO 2pm).

Wolves finished second in their division last year, narrowly missing out on joining the Blues in WSL2 by three points with Nottingham Forest carrying off the title.

The teams met in a friendly in pre-season a year ago when the Midlanders won 3-2 at their Compton Park training ground, Sophie Peskett and Shauna Guyatt netting for the Blues. Further women’s pre-season games will be announced in due course.

The game will be perhaps the last chance to see the Blues in action at the Martello Ground with the JobServe Community Stadium in Colchester where they will play their home matches in the season ahead.





Photo: Dan Thomas