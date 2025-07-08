Burnley Now Leading Cajuste Chase
Tuesday, 8th Jul 2025 17:51
TWTD understands Premier League Burnley are now the front-runners to sign former Blues loanee Jens Cajuste from Serie A champions Napoli, despite Italian claims of a renewed Town approach for the Sweden international.
Over the weekend, the 26-year-old, who is not in head coach Antonio Conte’s plans at Napoli, appeared set to join Turkish side Besiktas on loan - for an initial fee of €1 million (£863,000) with a €6.5 million (£5.6 million) buy option - with a reports that a medical had been pencilled in.
However, yesterday it emerged that the player was still to make his mind on the switch and the move was on hold.
Last night, an Italian report claimed that that hesitation had been caused by a new Blues approach, Town boss Kieran McKenna having made it clear at the end of the season that he would like the former Reims man to return to Portman Road following his impressive loan spell, but while accepting “there’s probably a lot to do for that to happen”.
However, while the Blues still retain an interest in Cajuste, there has been no new move over the last 24 hours.
We understand newly promoted Burnley are now leading the chase, while the Besiktas deal is not yet dead, although with the Istanbul club close to signing another midfielder, Turkish international Orkun Kökçü, from Benfica.
Italian reports are also linking Sevilla, with Napoli claimed to have offered Cajuste as a makeweight in a deal to sign 21-year-old Spain U23 international winger Juanlu.
However, as it stands, it appears a return to the Premier League with Burnley, where he would link-up with former Town teammate Axel Tuanzebe, who signed on at Turf Moor on a free transfer earlier in the window, looks the most likely move for Cajuste this summer.
The one-time Midtjylland man made 26 starts and seven sub appearances for the Blues during 2024/25, scoring once, and was beaten to the Supporters Player of the Year award by Liam Delap by only 36 votes.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Too Far, Too Soon by tractorboykent
Just as there were many thousands of words written and spoken before the season about how Town might fare in the Prem, there’ll likely be many more now that we know. In reality though it can surely be very easily summed up by those four.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]