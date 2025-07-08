Burnley Now Leading Cajuste Chase

Tuesday, 8th Jul 2025 17:51 TWTD understands Premier League Burnley are now the front-runners to sign former Blues loanee Jens Cajuste from Serie A champions Napoli, despite Italian claims of a renewed Town approach for the Sweden international. Over the weekend, the 26-year-old, who is not in head coach Antonio Conte’s plans at Napoli, appeared set to join Turkish side Besiktas on loan - for an initial fee of €1 million (£863,000) with a €6.5 million (£5.6 million) buy option - with a reports that a medical had been pencilled in. However, yesterday it emerged that the player was still to make his mind on the switch and the move was on hold. Last night, an Italian report claimed that that hesitation had been caused by a new Blues approach, Town boss Kieran McKenna having made it clear at the end of the season that he would like the former Reims man to return to Portman Road following his impressive loan spell, but while accepting “there’s probably a lot to do for that to happen”. However, while the Blues still retain an interest in Cajuste, there has been no new move over the last 24 hours. We understand newly promoted Burnley are now leading the chase, while the Besiktas deal is not yet dead, although with the Istanbul club close to signing another midfielder, Turkish international Orkun Kökçü, from Benfica. Italian reports are also linking Sevilla, with Napoli claimed to have offered Cajuste as a makeweight in a deal to sign 21-year-old Spain U23 international winger Juanlu. However, as it stands, it appears a return to the Premier League with Burnley, where he would link-up with former Town teammate Axel Tuanzebe, who signed on at Turf Moor on a free transfer earlier in the window, looks the most likely move for Cajuste this summer. The one-time Midtjylland man made 26 starts and seven sub appearances for the Blues during 2024/25, scoring once, and was beaten to the Supporters Player of the Year award by Liam Delap by only 36 votes.

Photo: Matchday Images



bluejacko added 17:54 - Jul 8

Ok he either wants to be here or not,move on mow 4

barrystedmunds added 17:57 - Jul 8

EXTREMELY boring now! 3

Churchman added 18:01 - Jul 8

Injury prone and flatters to deceive. No from me even before the crucial element of only wanting people here who want to be here. 3

Vexorg added 18:01 - Jul 8

Perhaps you jokers should come back in September 0

PortmanTerrorist added 18:06 - Jul 8

I repeat. Love the guy but was not physical enough, nor able to be fit enough to help keep us up. We need to be bringing in Prem-ready players and as much as I loved his style and ability, the whole package is wrong for us. Dodged a bullet i suspect. 2

Carberry added 18:14 - Jul 8

Cut and paste. 0

RobITFC added 18:22 - Jul 8

Meanwhile any chance of anyone else possibly coming to us? 1

carlisleaway added 18:23 - Jul 8

If he doesn’t want to sign now, goodbye and move onto next target 3

blueoutlook added 18:26 - Jul 8

We really should be moving on from this. Austria end of next week and we have absolutely no one in the door. We need two exceptional midfielders and a striker, probably two before the season starts. 3

Broadbent23 added 18:29 - Jul 8

Unfortunately JC is becoming a journeyman and cannot settle; thus with this transfer stalemate. It looks like the promoted teams to the Prem are going with young foreign talent purchases but unfortunately as the rest of league are reinforcing again we will see the same trio of promoted teams relegated. Just a delicate balancing act in finding the right transfer targets. 0

finidi added 18:30 - Jul 8

Come on Phil this is getting so boring must be something else to report. I have some news going to get my piles looked at next week!! 0

EssexBloo added 18:31 - Jul 8

The final bluff! Expect to see him unveiled as a Town player at 8pm tonight. 0

victorysquad added 18:45 - Jul 8

who does he rate more highly, McKenna or Parker? Burnley are just getting revenge, they don't really want him. Or the agent is playing us. 0

billlm added 18:47 - Jul 8

Who cares 0

tetchris added 18:48 - Jul 8

Let’s have a Cajuste transfer report amnesty tomorrow please as it’s getting so boring now! 0

