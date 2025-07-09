Muric Linked With Serie A Move
Wednesday, 9th Jul 2025 12:58
Serie A new boys Sassuolo are reported to have made a bid for Blues keeper Aro Muric with Ligue 1 AS Monaco also said to be interested in the Kosovo international.
Muric endured a tough first season at Portman Road having signed from Burnley for £8 million plus £2 million in add-ons in July last year and his exit is widely anticipated this summer.
According to German journalist Dominik Schneider from Fussball Transfers, Serie B champions Sassuolo have made an offer for the 26-year-old with AS Monaco, who finished third in Ligue 1 last season, also keen.
Muric’s 2024/25 was ended prematurely by a shoulder injury which required surgery and the one-time Manchester City youngster has not been involved training with the other keepers in pre-season footage released by the club, although has been spotted in photos since the return to training at the end of last week.
Photo: Matchday Images
