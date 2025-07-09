Muric Linked With Serie A Move

Wednesday, 9th Jul 2025 12:58 Serie A new boys Sassuolo are reported to have made a bid for Blues keeper Aro Muric with Ligue 1 AS Monaco also said to be interested in the Kosovo international. Muric endured a tough first season at Portman Road having signed from Burnley for £8 million plus £2 million in add-ons in July last year and his exit is widely anticipated this summer. According to German journalist Dominik Schneider from Fussball Transfers, Serie B champions Sassuolo have made an offer for the 26-year-old with AS Monaco, who finished third in Ligue 1 last season, also keen. Muric’s 2024/25 was ended prematurely by a shoulder injury which required surgery and the one-time Manchester City youngster has not been involved training with the other keepers in pre-season footage released by the club, although has been spotted in photos since the return to training at the end of last week.

Photo: Matchday Images



Woolfenthen added 13:00 - Jul 9

get it done 2

FabianMalyon added 13:01 - Jul 9

How much do they want us to pay them to take him off our hands? 0

midastouch added 13:07 - Jul 9

⚠️ Fatal Exception: Muric.dll caused a critical failure in Goal.sys. -1

midastouch added 13:09 - Jul 9

Get Muric Done.

Take Back Control… of our Penalty Area. 1

ITFC_1994 added 13:10 - Jul 9

We all saw his mistakes last year but clearly he is a highly rated goal keeper judging by the clubs link3d, some players just need the right fit for a club and I hope he finds it.... He cost us many points last season for sure, but some of the abuse he's been getting is out of order... hope we get a decent fee for him. 7

BlueBlood90 added 13:12 - Jul 9

Do you need a lift? -1

Devereuxxx added 13:13 - Jul 9

Can’t we use the same ‘goalkeeper analytics company’ who recommendation him to us to help flog him to someone else? Or have those jokers folded. 1

billlm added 13:14 - Jul 9

You guys are overly critical, did the other two goalies fare any better I think not,That's on nearly or possibly all stats,

3

chorltonskylineblue added 13:14 - Jul 9

I'm getting strong Matteo Sereni vibes from this one 1

midastouch added 13:14 - Jul 9

All joking aside, is he really as bad as we make out? It’s fair to say we overpaid, but he’s not without some qualities. Although his biggest issue is the tendency to make a costly error and those do stick in the memory. But to be fair, he had some solid games too. For example, I remember him doing well away at Brighton. He’s got a decent wingspan, and I’d actually be curious to see his shot-stopping stats compared to Walton and Palmer. 2

slade1 added 13:17 - Jul 9

Good luck to him wherever he goes.

He is a damn good keeper 0

Radlett_blue added 13:20 - Jul 9

The "fee" for Muric will involve a "series" of friendly matches with Sassuolo. 0

Edmundo added 13:21 - Jul 9

Midas, he's a great shot stopper. Unfortunately he had to make some of those due to poor decision making when in our defensive third. He panicked our defensive players too, to the point where clearly they didn't truly trust him.

Good luck to him if he goes. He'll be a success just needs time and experience

0

wischip added 13:22 - Jul 9

I think he would do fine for us at Championship level but we have too many keepers at the moment. We need 1 to move on so we have room for a new outfield player. Take the offer whilst it's there. 0

