Blues Linked With Loan Move For Reims Defender Kipré

Wednesday, 9th Jul 2025 17:02 Town are targeting the loan signing of Reims central defender Cédric Kipré, according to a report in France. The 28-year-old has spent much of his career in England, joining Leicester City as a young player from PSG in 2014 and having had spells with Wigan, West Brom and at Cardiff on loan. He joined Reims from the Baggies last summer, signing a deal to the summer of 2027, but is now, according to L’Equipe, set to join the Blues on loan for the season with a mandatory option for a €4.5 million (£3.9 million) permanent switch should the Blues return to the Premier League in the campaign ahead. Paris-born Kipré plays primarily as a right-sided central defender but also operates on the left and at right-back. The 6ft 4in tall defender made his international debut for the Ivory Coast, for whom he qualifies via his parents, in June having previously played for their U23s. While at Leicester, for whom he failed to make a senior appearance, he spent time on loan in non-league with Corby Town, before a stint in Scotland with Motherwell. During his time as a West Brom player, where he spent four years, he had a spell on loan in Belgium with Charleroi. Town are in the market for a central defender this summer with Cameron Burgess and Axel Tuanzebe having left on free transfers to join Swansea City and Burnley respectively.

Photo: D.Nakashima/AFLO via Reuters Connect



IpswichT62OldBoy added 17:07 - Jul 9

He certainly adds some bulk at the back. -1

BobbyPetta11 added 17:09 - Jul 9

I remember him from West Brom correctly, he’s another Nsiala. -1

IP9 added 17:11 - Jul 9

Not an impressive track record. I’d still take Wolfy any day… 0

Jugsy added 17:13 - Jul 9

Remember us going up against him at WBA and he was impressive. Just under £4mill seems like decent business. 0

Dug added 17:16 - Jul 9

A decent back up player, I am more concerned about the lack of quality midfielders and where is that new striker? 1

Nutkins_Return added 17:16 - Jul 9

Jufgsy I'd be surprised if it is that high though it will be inflated based on it being based on performance i.e. promotion. He has been anywhere between free and £1m his entire career. I don't think a season in France has quadrupled his value personally. If we go up and pay that though it's a price to pay I suppose! I'm sure he is seen as a cover signing and can cover multiple positions 0

runningout added 17:16 - Jul 9

Familiar West Brom link…. our recruiting needs to go in Croatia direction 0

tetchris added 17:24 - Jul 9

He’s a unit! 0

ITFCSG added 17:30 - Jul 9

Underwhelming, not even a Championship all-star. CB not a priority, where's the CM and ST? 2

barrystedmunds added 17:32 - Jul 9

At last! Rumour control is activated!!! -1

Blooos added 17:33 - Jul 9

Pretty underwhelming and wouldn’t want to be paying anywhere near £4m for him. Bloke has gone on a free most of his career. 2

blues1 added 17:34 - Jul 9

BobbyPetta11. How odd, a town fan remembers a player who was at west brom 1 season, and while another fan on here says he was superb against us, you compare him to Nsiala? So ur judging him on, at most 2 games against us, at least one of which it seems he played well, saying he's rubbish. Ok. -1

baxterbasics added 17:41 - Jul 9

Dug be on a down-vote binge!



If McKenna wants him that's fine with me. 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 17:46 - Jul 9

Some odd down votes to neutral observations,,,,,Dug doesn't think his is big, at 6 4 0

flykickingbybgunn added 17:49 - Jul 9

You noticed Dug too.

Looks like the sort of bloke that you would want as a mate down a dark alley.

If KMcK rates him then lets get him, end of. 0

