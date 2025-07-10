Town Closing in On Completing Kipré Loan Signing

Thursday, 10th Jul 2025 16:08 Town are closing in on the completion of the loan signing of Reims central defender Cédric Kipré, TWTD understands, with that deal more advanced than the move for Rennes midfielder Azor Matusiwa as it stands. Yesterday, reports from France revealed the Blues had made an approach for ex-West Brom, Wigan and Cardiff man Kipré with the 28-year-old set to sign on loan with the deal reportedly including a mandatory option for a €4.5 million (£3.9 million) permanent switch should the Blues return to the Premier League in the campaign ahead. That deal looks set to be completed within the next 24 hours, perhaps as soon as today with Kipré understood to have been expected at the club this afternoon. As things are presently, the permanent Matusiwa move is behind the Kipré loan with the player not believed to be travelling to Suffolk today. A fee has been agreed between the clubs, understood to be €9 million (£7.8 million) rather than the higher figure being reported in France but with personal terms still to be agreed. Rennes manager Habib Beye, who previously had told former Netherlands U21 international he was unable to guarantee him playing time, confirmed after his side's friendly that “Matusiwa is on his way out”. Kipré has spent much of his career in England, joining Leicester City as a young player from PSG in 2014 and having had spells with Wigan, West Brom and at Cardiff on loan. He joined Reims from the Baggies last summer, signing a deal to the summer of 2027, but is now, according to L’Equipe, set to join the Blues on loan for the season with a mandatory option for a €4.5 million (£3.9 million) permanent switch should the Blues return to the Premier League in the campaign ahead. Paris-born Kipré is right-footed but often operates at left centre-half and has also played at right-back. The 6ft 4in tall defender made his international debut for the Ivory Coast, for whom he qualifies via his parents, in June having previously played for their U23s. While at Leicester, for whom he failed to make a senior appearance, he spent time on loan in non-league with Corby Town, before a stint in Scotland with Motherwell. During his time as a West Brom player, where he spent four years, he had a spell on loan in Belgium with Charleroi. Town are in the market for a central defender this summer with Cameron Burgess and Axel Tuanzebe having left on free transfers to join Swansea City and Burnley respectively.

Photo: D.Nakashima/AFLO via Reuters Connect



Dissboyitfc added 16:15 - Jul 10

Then there was 2 0

algarvefan added 16:36 - Jul 10

I'm still a little underwhelmed by this, I hope I'm wrong but his CV is not exactly thrilling? Is he any better than the defenders we already have? I'd also like to see Baggot get a run out pre-season.

