Former Blues Youngster Foyo Charged With Betting Offences

Thursday, 10th Jul 2025 16:35

Former Town youngster Osman Foyo, now with League One new boys AFC Wimbledon, has been charged with breaching the FA’s betting rules during his time with the Blues and Dons.

Foyo, who left Town to join the Wombles in January, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal, is alleged to have breached FA Rule E8 252 times by placing bets on matches between 29th October 2023 and 28th March 2025.

A statement from Wimbledon reads: “We are supporting Osman through this process, but will make no further comment at this stage.”

The 20-year-old joined the Blues’ academy from Norwich City’s youth set-up in January 2022 after a trial, having been with Chelsea’s academy prior to his spell with the Canaries.

While at Town, the Utrecht-born, London-raised attacker spent time on loan at Torquay United, Welling United and Chelmsford City, and featured in pre-season friendlies for the Blues without making a competitive appearance.

Since joining Wimbledon, Foyo has made one senior start and five sub appearances without scoring.

He has until Wednesday 16th July to provide a response to the charges.





Photo: Matchday Images