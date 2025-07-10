Ex-Blues Full-Back Cresswell Joins Stoke

Thursday, 10th Jul 2025 19:19 Ex-Town left-back Aaron Cresswell has joined Stoke City on a one-year deal following his release by West Ham United at the end of last season. The 35-year-old played his final game for the Hammers at Portman Road on the last day of 2024/25, having joined them from the Blues 11 years previously for an initial fee of £3.75 million with the fee rising to £7 million following top-ups, all understood to been appearance milestones. “Aaron’s career speaks for itself, both in terms of his quality as a player and his character,” Potters sporting director and former Town striker Jonathan Walters said. “Everyone we have spoken to has had nothing but praise for him, not just for his ability but for his professionalism and the way he carries himself. “To have played almost 600 games at the level that he has says everything about how well Aaron looks after himself, how reliable he is, and how much trust managers have consistently placed in him throughout his career. “We’re delighted to welcome Aaron into the Stoke City family and look forward to seeing him wear the red and white stripes at the bet365 Stadium.” Cresswell, who was reportedly also targeted by Norwich City, added: “I’m really appreciative of the opportunity to join Stoke City and I’m excited for the season ahead. “Having spoke with Jon [Walters], the gaffer [Mark Robins] and Nev [Paul Nevin], who I worked with at West Ham United, it was evident how passionate they are about the project here, while their determination to bring success to the club was clear. “I have been fortunate to work in environments of high standards and professionalism throughout my career. That’s something which is ingrained in me and I will deliver every day. “I’m now looking forward to meeting the lads and getting straight to work in Spain this week.” Cresswell, who won three full England caps while with the Hammers, joined Town from Tranmere for a tribunal-set fee of £420,000 plus milestone clauses - only a £100,000 payment on promotion to the Premier League wasn’t triggered - in the summer of 2011, the move the biggest success of the Paul Jewell era. Rovers were entitled to 20 per cent of the profit on the fee the Blues received from the Hammers. For Town, Cresswell made 138 appearances, all starts, scoring seven goals.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Bluewhiteboy added 19:42 - Jul 10

Seems like a missed opportunity especially on a one year contract. Would have thought if we had gone would have preferred us to stoke?? 1

Saxonblue74 added 19:54 - Jul 10

Not a position we're struggling with, and at 35 not one for the future! 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments