Blues Among Clubs Linked With Scotland International Miller

Friday, 11th Jul 2025 13:20 Town are one of a number of clubs said to be keeping tabs on Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller. According to the Scottish Sun, Como, managed by Cesc Fabregas, have the 18-year-old on their summer wish-list with fellow Serie A side Udinese, who had a bid turned down in January, the Blues and Southampton also among the potential suitors with his club anticipating his departure this summer. “Lennon is part of our plans but there’s interest in him constantly, like every 24 hours,” manager Jens Berthel Askou said. “It’s still there and it’s increasing more and more as clubs get more and more active. “That’s an interest he has created by performances. It’s not like it’s going up and down. It’s busy around Lennon. There’s nothing concrete right now but it could change quickly. "There are other people also dealing with it within the club who maybe know more than I do. “Eventually that interest will form into something concrete and an offer and something he wants and we want in the club. “Right now he’s here and he’s happy, we’re happy, everyone is happy. I spoke to him an hour ago. “He’s really pleased with the role he has and what we are trying to do because it suits him really well. “But we also know the time will come when he will take the next step. If it’s this summer, then time will tell. It could be.” Wishaw-born Miller, the son of former Scotland international Lee Miller, came through the youth system at Motherwell having joined the club aged seven and made his senior debut at only 16 years and six days. Reportedly valued at £4.5million, he has already gone on to make 64 senior starts and 12 sub appearances for the Steelmen, scoring six goals. Having been capped at U16, U17, U19 and U21 levels, Miller won the first of his two full caps in June against Iceland, the same game in which Blues keeper Cieran Slicker made his international debut. The Blues are in the market for midfielders this summer even with Azor Matusiwa close to signing from Rennes with Jens Cajuste appearing unlikely to return following his loan spell, Kalvin Phillips having departed at the end of his spell and Massimo Luongo released.

Photo: IMAGO/Alex Todd via Reuters Connect



Porksmith99 added 13:40 - Jul 11

There's a lot of buzz about this lad. Maybe we're waiting to see where he goes and will nip in with a season long loan bid 0

Gforce added 13:44 - Jul 11

Sounds like one with huge potential, let's hope something comes of it. 1

DeliasMashedPotato added 13:46 - Jul 11

Yes please. I would be shocked if a prem team didnt snap him up though - he's a great little player and at 18 has many years ahead of him. 1

bluesissy added 13:47 - Jul 11

Interesting 1

Tractor_Boy_in_HK added 13:47 - Jul 11

No realistic chance here. There's so much buzz about the lad I would also be surprised if he doesn't end up with a Premier League club...but don't rule out a buy and loan. Maybe we can loan him from an EPL club. 0

Monkey_Blue added 13:58 - Jul 11

He could be the new McGinn. 0

darkhorse28 added 14:29 - Jul 11

He’s the new Ian Redford, sign him up.



We are always strongest built around Scottish guile and grit, and Dutch flair.



Just a Dutch forward to sign in the Van Hoojdonk mould, and we’ve completed football. The rest can go home. 0

PortmanTerrorist added 14:56 - Jul 11

What he needs to know is if he will get regular minutes, given his age, progression and amount of games he has already played. What we need is an upgrade in midfield for this season and someone who will then be more productive at Prem level than what we had last season. If these boxes are ticked by Ashton/McKenna then break the bank and go get him....but suspect that is unlikely not least due to (latest trend) physique. 0

