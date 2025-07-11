Blues Among Clubs Linked With Scotland International Miller
Friday, 11th Jul 2025 13:20
Town are one of a number of clubs said to be keeping tabs on Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller.
According to the Scottish Sun, Como, managed by Cesc Fabregas, have the 18-year-old on their summer wish-list with fellow Serie A side Udinese, who had a bid turned down in January, the Blues and Southampton also among the potential suitors with his club anticipating his departure this summer.
“Lennon is part of our plans but there’s interest in him constantly, like every 24 hours,” manager Jens Berthel Askou said.
“It’s still there and it’s increasing more and more as clubs get more and more active.
“That’s an interest he has created by performances. It’s not like it’s going up and down. It’s busy around Lennon. There’s nothing concrete right now but it could change quickly.
"There are other people also dealing with it within the club who maybe know more than I do.
“Eventually that interest will form into something concrete and an offer and something he wants and we want in the club.
“Right now he’s here and he’s happy, we’re happy, everyone is happy. I spoke to him an hour ago.
“He’s really pleased with the role he has and what we are trying to do because it suits him really well.
“But we also know the time will come when he will take the next step. If it’s this summer, then time will tell. It could be.”
Wishaw-born Miller, the son of former Scotland international Lee Miller, came through the youth system at Motherwell having joined the club aged seven and made his senior debut at only 16 years and six days.
Reportedly valued at £4.5million, he has already gone on to make 64 senior starts and 12 sub appearances for the Steelmen, scoring six goals.
Having been capped at U16, U17, U19 and U21 levels, Miller won the first of his two full caps in June against Iceland, the same game in which Blues keeper Cieran Slicker made his international debut.
The Blues are in the market for midfielders this summer even with Azor Matusiwa close to signing from Rennes with Jens Cajuste appearing unlikely to return following his loan spell, Kalvin Phillips having departed at the end of his spell and Massimo Luongo released.
Photo: IMAGO/Alex Todd via Reuters Connect
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Too Far, Too Soon by tractorboykent
Just as there were many thousands of words written and spoken before the season about how Town might fare in the Prem, there’ll likely be many more now that we know. In reality though it can surely be very easily summed up by those four.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]