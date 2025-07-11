Released Academy Midfielder Towler Joins Canaries

Friday, 11th Jul 2025 15:52 Released academy midfielder Luke Towler has joined Norwich City following a trial. Towler, who had been with the Blues since 2015, was let go at the end of 2024/25 having completed his academy scholarship after featuring for the U18s in the first half of the season and the U21s in the second. He has signed a one-year deal with the Canaries with the club having an option for an additional year and will initially go into their development squad. He previously spent time on trial at Stoke City. “I’m delighted to join this massive club,” Towler told the Norwich official website. “It’s a great step for me and I can't wait to start. As a midfielder, I'm comfortable on the ball and I'm not afraid to go into a tackle. “Obviously, it’s a bit of a weird one as I was at Ipswich for 10 years. I'm delighted to be a Norwich player and can't wait to get going. “Being on trial will definitely help me settle in here. I was out in Portugal with the U21s, which was a great experience. It got me involved in the group and I was able to get to know people. "I want to keep on learning and keep developing as a player and then see where that takes me.” Former Town U18s coach Olly Lee coaches the Canaries’ U21s, while another one-time Blues U18s coach Adem Atay is also on the Norwich academy staff, while Bryan Klug is expected to join them later in the year following his Playford Road departure. Towler was a member of the Town U16s side which won the PDL Cup in May 2022, coming on as a second-half sub in a 1-0 win at Coventry City.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



flykickingbybgunn added 15:57 - Jul 11

I wish him well. But.

Not good enough for us and the budgies snap him up.

Seems about right. 0

grumpyoldman added 16:03 - Jul 11

According to Pinkun, Norwich City have raided local rivals Ipswich Town by adding defensive midfielder Luke Towler to their academy ranks. No mention of him being released!

0

OliveR16 added 16:07 - Jul 11

May he be forgiven.

Still, useful to try and kickstart his career at a much lower level with an obscure club. 0

Barty added 16:11 - Jul 11

" I'm delighted to join this massive club " So he hasn't gone to Norwich then !! 2

BlueWax added 16:16 - Jul 11

All the best Luke, this may be one that we regret. 0

EuanTown added 16:19 - Jul 11

That's two rejects they have taken from us 0

peckam added 16:26 - Jul 11

Massive club - having a laugh!! Trophy cabinet = small cupboard with 1 bottle of milk in it. No stars on their kit. Sold Broja - Sargent on way - could be in trouble in Championship next season. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments