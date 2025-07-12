Blues Beaten By Posh in Friendly

Saturday, 12th Jul 2025 14:52 Town were beaten 1-0 by Peterborough United in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Playford Road earlier today. Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed that the game took place, Bradley Ihionvien having bagged the winning goal for the visitors, who started their pre-season preparations earlier than Town and have already played games, including a 6-0 win at Stamford on Tuesday. No media, including those from the clubs, are understood to have been at the match. In addition to the four public friendlies announced, the Blues are playing a number of behind-closed-doors games during their pre-season preparations. Elsewhere, the U21s are in action away at Leiston this afternoon with the game 1-1 at half-time, Ashton Boswell having scored for John McGreal’s side.

Photo: TWTD



bluesissy added 14:55 - Jul 12

Jesus christ they kept that quiet....would like to know the team. 1

blueboy1981 added 14:59 - Jul 12

A Hush Hush Club these Days ! - plenty to be quiet about I guess. -3

trulyblue added 15:00 - Jul 12

Bluesissy it wasn't kept very quiet.... Some of us knew. 1

tetchris added 15:00 - Jul 12

The team sheet was



Trialist in goal, trialist, trialist, trialist, and trialist in defence, trialist, trialist, trialist, and trialist in midfield, with trialist and trialist up top :) 2

bluesissy added 15:05 - Jul 12

Thank god for that @tetchris 1

bluesissy added 15:08 - Jul 12

On another note.. lennon miller left out of motherwell squad today....interesting 1

