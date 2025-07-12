Blues Beaten By Posh in Friendly
Saturday, 12th Jul 2025 14:52
Town were beaten 1-0 by Peterborough United in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Playford Road earlier today.
Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed that the game took place, Bradley Ihionvien having bagged the winning goal for the visitors, who started their pre-season preparations earlier than Town and have already played games, including a 6-0 win at Stamford on Tuesday.
No media, including those from the clubs, are understood to have been at the match.
In addition to the four public friendlies announced, the Blues are playing a number of behind-closed-doors games during their pre-season preparations.
Elsewhere, the U21s are in action away at Leiston this afternoon with the game 1-1 at half-time, Ashton Boswell having scored for John McGreal’s side.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Too Far, Too Soon by tractorboykent
Just as there were many thousands of words written and spoken before the season about how Town might fare in the Prem, there’ll likely be many more now that we know. In reality though it can surely be very easily summed up by those four.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]