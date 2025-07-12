U21s Draw at Leiston

Saturday, 12th Jul 2025 15:53

Town’s U21s drew 2-2 with Leiston in their second friendly of pre-season at the Watson & Hillhouse Victory Road Stadium this afternoon.

Ashton Boswell was on target for the Blues as the first half ended 1-1 and Josh Pitts, who won his first Malta U21s caps over the summer, was on target in the second with Town on course to win until ex-Town academy forward Jack Manly grabbed a late equaliser.

As at Lowestoft last week, when the game ended 4-2 to Town, John McGreal fielded a different XI in each half with four trialists across the 90 minutes, one of them also having featured against the Trawler Boys.

Watching from the sidelines was McGreal’s one-time central defensive partner Mark Venus, stood chatting with ex-Town physio Dave Williams, now director of football at Leiston.

The U21s travel to Slovakia tomorrow for a four-team tournament.

U21s First Half: Gray, Babb, Mazionis, Heard, Adebayo, Turner, Trialist, Boswell, T Taylor, Valentine, Mauge.

U21s Second Half: Williamson, Elliott, Mthunzi, Shabazz-Edwards, Babb, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist, Morgan, Pitts, Boatswain.





Photo: TWTD