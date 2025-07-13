Derby Linked With Skipper Morsy

Sunday, 13th Jul 2025 10:11 Derby County are reportedly eyeing Blues skipper Sam Morsy. According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Rams are keen on the 33-year-old, as are clubs overseas. Morsy has been a key man in Kieran McKenna’s team since the Blues boss took charge in December 2021 having been signed by Paul Cook, who previously managed him at Chesterfield and Wigan, late in the preceding summer transfer window from Middlesbrough. However, the Egypt international found himself on the bench on occasion during the latter stages of 2024/25 and may well find himself out of the XI in the season ahead with Town set to confirm the signing of Azor Matusiwa from Rennes, who plays a similar role. Asked in May whether he expects to remain with the Blues during the season ahead, Morsy said: “As it stands, I’ve still got another year left on my contract.” Wolverhampton-born Morsy, who posted a personal highlights reel from last season on social media on Friday, has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in previous transfer windows, although at the time dismissed those claims.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BlueNomad added 10:13 - Jul 13

Well they can do one! 2

jungleboy added 10:21 - Jul 13

Sam Morsy played well in the Premiership for the Town and was spectacular in the Championship. There is no more popular player with the fans. He is a key player for us to get promoted again in the new season. Derby would be a big step down for him. Stay with us Sam! 0

muhrensleftfoot added 10:21 - Jul 13

I’d be surprised and disappointed if he left. Of course at 33, he’s in the twilight of his career but he clearly looks after himself physically, and still has a lot to offer, both on and off the pitch as club captain. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments