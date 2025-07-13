Derby Linked With Skipper Morsy
Sunday, 13th Jul 2025 10:11
Derby County are reportedly eyeing Blues skipper Sam Morsy.
According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Rams are keen on the 33-year-old, as are clubs overseas.
Morsy has been a key man in Kieran McKenna’s team since the Blues boss took charge in December 2021 having been signed by Paul Cook, who previously managed him at Chesterfield and Wigan, late in the preceding summer transfer window from Middlesbrough.
However, the Egypt international found himself on the bench on occasion during the latter stages of 2024/25 and may well find himself out of the XI in the season ahead with Town set to confirm the signing of Azor Matusiwa from Rennes, who plays a similar role.
Asked in May whether he expects to remain with the Blues during the season ahead, Morsy said: “As it stands, I’ve still got another year left on my contract.”
Wolverhampton-born Morsy, who posted a personal highlights reel from last season on social media on Friday, has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in previous transfer windows, although at the time dismissed those claims.
Photo: Matchday Images
