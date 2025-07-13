Foot in Both Camps For Released Keeper Binns

Sunday, 13th Jul 2025 10:47

Released Blues youngster Charlie Binns had a foot in both camps during the Maldon & Tiptree friendly against Colchester United yesterday.

The 19-year-old, among the U21s players let go at the end of the season by Town, is looking for a new club and was due to be Colchester’s back-up keeper but ended up starting for the Jammers after Elliot Justham was unavailable due to illness.

Binns played the first half for the Isthmian League North Division side, who are managed by ex-Town midfielder Kevin Horlock, alongside former Blues Tom Eastman and Anthony Wordsworth, who skippered, with recent signing Freddie Sears in the XI which began the second period.

Colchester won 3-0 with another Town alumnus Teddy Bishop among the scorers.

Binns had been at Playford Road for two years having signed on a two-year deal in the summer of 2023. Prior to his time with Town he had been at Millfield School, the leading public school for sport.

While with the Blues Binns had spells on loan at Felixstowe & Walton and Bishop’s Stortford.





Photo: Matchday Images