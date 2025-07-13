Toluca Boss: No Concrete Ruiz Interest

Deportivo Toluca manager Antonio Mohamed says his club has received no bids for central midfielder Marcel Ruiz.

Yesterday, reports in Mexico claimed the Blues were in discussions with the Liga MX champions regarding the 24-year-old.

However, the position is understood to have been overstated with the Blues having watched the Mexico international but with no approach made.

Following last night’s 3-1 home victory over Necaxa in the season’s opening fixture, in which Ruiz scored and assisted, manager Mohamed was asked about interest in the former Queretar and Tijuana man from Europe with the claims of Town talks having been widespread throughout the Mexican media.

“Marcel has nothing concrete, the club has nothing concrete, and besides, he wants to go to an important club,” he said.

The Liga MX champions are reportedly hoping to receive a fee of $10 million (£7.4 million) for Ruiz.

Since joining his current club in 2022, the 5ft 11in tall midfielder has made 125 appearances, scoring 15 goals and picking up 17 assists.





