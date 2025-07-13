Town Complete Kipré Loan Signing
Sunday, 13th Jul 2025 15:00
Town have completed the season-long loan signing of Reims central defender Cédric Kipré.
On Wednesday, reports from France revealed the Blues had made an approach for ex-West Brom, Wigan and Cardiff man Kipré with the 28-year-old set to sign on loan with the deal reportedly including a mandatory option for a €4.5 million (£3.9 million) permanent switch should the Blues return to the Premier League in the campaign ahead. Reims have confirmed the deal includes an option to purchase.
Kipré travelled to Suffolk for his medical and to complete the formalities on his switch on Thursday.
“I spoke with the manager and I really liked what he said about the way he wants to work. He wants to work hard – I also want to work hard.” he told the club site.
The 6ft 4in tall central defender has spent much of his career in England, joining Leicester City as a young player from PSG in 2014 and having had spells with Wigan, West Brom and at Cardiff on loan.
Paris-born Kipré, who is right-footed by often operates as a left centre-half, moved to Reims from the Baggies last summer, signing a deal to the summer of 2027, with the Blues also having been linked.
Kipré, who played 28 times in Ligue 1 last season, made his international debut for the Ivory Coast, for whom he qualifies via his parents, in June having previously played for their U23s.
While at Leicester, for whom he failed to make a senior appearance, he spent time on loan in non-league with Corby Town, before a stint in Scotland with Motherwell.
During his time as a West Brom player, where he spent four years, he had a spell on loan in Belgium with Charleroi.
Town have been in the market to add to their central defensive ranks this summer with Cameron Burgess and Axel Tuanzebe having left on free transfers to join Swansea City and Burnley respectively.
Kipré is the Blues’ first outfield signing of the summer, following the recruitment of veteran keeper David Button following his release by Reading.
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Too Far, Too Soon by tractorboykent
Just as there were many thousands of words written and spoken before the season about how Town might fare in the Prem, there’ll likely be many more now that we know. In reality though it can surely be very easily summed up by those four.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]