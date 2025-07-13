Town Confirm Matusiwa Signing
Sunday, 13th Jul 2025 20:15
Town have completed the signing of Rennes midfielder Azor Matusiwa on a four-year deal.
The clubs are understood to have agreed a fee of €9 million (£7.8 million) for the Dutchman.
“I'm a person who likes to feel things and it felt immediately very good. In this moment I felt this is the club where I had to be,” Matusiwa told the club site.
The 27-year-old defensive midfielder joined Rennes from Reims in January 2024 for €16 million (£13.8 million) having started his career at Ajax, after joining the Amsterdam club as a schoolboy from Almere City.
He had spells with De Graafschap (loan) and Groningen prior to moving to France and Reims in 2021.
Matusiwa played international football for the Netherlands at U16 and U21 levels but also qualifies for Angola, for whom his brother Diangi, who is now retired, won one cap.
The 5ft 8in tall midfielder is the second player the Blues have signed from French football today, Cédric Kipré’s season-long loan from Reims having been confirmed this afternoon.
In total, Town have now brought in three players with veteran keeper David Button having been added to the squad following his release by Reading.
Matusiwa’s recruitment raises questions regarding skipper Sam Morsy’s future with the two playing similar roles.
Earlier today, the Egypt international was linked with Derby County and we understand there is something in the claims of Rams’ interest.
We understand sides in the Middle East, among them one from Kuwait, are also keen on Morsy, who is 34 in September.
Photo: ITFC
