Ex-Town Defender Tuanzebe Suing Manchester United

Monday, 14th Jul 2025 12:17

Ex-Town defender Axel Tuanzebe is suing his former club Manchester United alleging “clinical negligence” regarding “medical advice”.

Tuanzebe, who left Portman Road at the end of the season and joined Burnley, came through the youth set-up at Old Trafford and broke into the senior side in January 2017.

However, injuries limited him to 37 appearances for the Red Devils over the next six and a half years while similarly featuring infrequently for the most part during loan spells at Aston Villa, Napoli and Stoke City.

United released him in the summer of 2023 when he signed for the Blues where he played more regularly, although with a freak cut to his thumb and then a hamstring injury restricting his involvement last season.

Now, according to the Daily Telegraph, the 27-year-old has lodged a legal claim at the High Court regarding the medical advice he received.

The DR Congo international’s lawyers are reported to have declined to comment.





Photo: Matchday Images