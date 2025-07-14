Brentford Reportedly Eyeing Hutchinson
Monday, 14th Jul 2025 14:15
Premier League Brentford are reportedly showing interest in Blues forward Omari Hutchinson.
According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Bees view the 21-year-old as a potential replacement for Bryan Mbeumo, who is being targeted by Manchester United.
However, it’s said the interest is at an initial stage and there have been no discussions between the West Londoners and the Blues regarding Hutchinson, who has been given additional time off by Town having been with the victorious England U21s squad at the European Championship in Slovakia.
The former Chelsea man’s displays at the tournament did his reputation no harm with the Bees, Everton, West Ham, Fulham, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig among those linked during the competition, although with sources on Merseyside subsequently playing down the Toffees’ interest.
Town will want to keep hold of Hutchinson, who signed on a permanent basis from Chelsea last summer for a club record initial £20 million plus a further £2.5 million in top-ups.
However, the matter may be taken out of their hands if a club matches the £35 million relegation release clause included in the five-year deal the Redhill-born attacker signed last summer.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Too Far, Too Soon by tractorboykent
Just as there were many thousands of words written and spoken before the season about how Town might fare in the Prem, there’ll likely be many more now that we know. In reality though it can surely be very easily summed up by those four.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]