Brentford Reportedly Eyeing Hutchinson

Monday, 14th Jul 2025 14:15 Premier League Brentford are reportedly showing interest in Blues forward Omari Hutchinson. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Bees view the 21-year-old as a potential replacement for Bryan Mbeumo, who is being targeted by Manchester United. However, it’s said the interest is at an initial stage and there have been no discussions between the West Londoners and the Blues regarding Hutchinson, who has been given additional time off by Town having been with the victorious England U21s squad at the European Championship in Slovakia. The former Chelsea man’s displays at the tournament did his reputation no harm with the Bees, Everton, West Ham, Fulham, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig among those linked during the competition, although with sources on Merseyside subsequently playing down the Toffees’ interest. Town will want to keep hold of Hutchinson, who signed on a permanent basis from Chelsea last summer for a club record initial £20 million plus a further £2.5 million in top-ups. However, the matter may be taken out of their hands if a club matches the £35 million relegation release clause included in the five-year deal the Redhill-born attacker signed last summer.

Photo: Matchday Images



ArnieM added 14:16 - Jul 14

Well they can "do one"! 1

WeWereZombies added 14:19 - Jul 14

Phil - you've misspelled Burnley... 2

Dug added 14:22 - Jul 14

He is a very good player so we can expect a number of clubs to be interested in signing him, I guess if the offer is high enough then Ipswich will want to sell him as they really need a Top class striker to replace Delap and that isn’t going to be cheap!

2

tractorboybig added 14:22 - Jul 14

Not prem standard no loss -5

Rimsy added 14:25 - Jul 14

Fully expect Omari to leave. Can only hope wherever he goes it's sorted quickly, so we can reinvest early. 3

Gforce added 14:25 - Jul 14

Would be crazy to go there, with several of their best players getting sold off ,they could well be in for tough season, possibly relegation, to hopefully be replaced by us. 4

Gforce added 14:30 - Jul 14

If he must go somewhere, bank the 35m and replace him with Doak,available for 30m i believe.. 0

tractorblues81 added 14:49 - Jul 14

Could Fabio carvalho been included in any deal if it happens?? 0

Dissboyitfc added 14:51 - Jul 14

Sort of agree with tractorboybig in as much as i dont think he did prove himself in the premier league however he will be missed if he goes, he will surtely rip up the championship for sure this time around.



Would certainly help boost the available funds, if he goes we need philogene to prove his worth! 1

Tractorboy58 added 14:51 - Jul 14

We could do a lot with £35m ! 1

Tractorboy58 added 14:55 - Jul 14

Hutchison plays best a wide right midfield and we also have Philogene, Ogbene and Burns - I would take the money and invest in 1 more CM and a striker 3

bluesissy added 14:57 - Jul 14

I think its inevitable... its just who..when..and how much I'm afraid to say. 0

baxterbasics added 15:06 - Jul 14

I know the odds aren't great if Brentford or similar come knocking but this is one player I really don't want to see move. Will absolutely tear the Championship a new one. Only positive spin is at £35 million that's probably decent business as money to spend elsewhere. 2

Dissboyitfc added 15:08 - Jul 14

Bluesissey the fee will be 35 million! 0

Cookieboy added 15:11 - Jul 14

Yes take the money, £35m, and yes we do have players who play in his position, but would suggest getting replacement with that "buzz factor" who can change games. Seems at the moment we have a team of steady players !! 0

ArnieM added 15:13 - Jul 14

The fee for OH is already pre determined. Its £35m as part of his contract t that's the relegation clause... it's just like Delaps. Match that release clause and it's the players choice where he goes and for what salary etc 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 15:15 - Jul 14

No doubt a few more ins and outs to happen before we kick off on 8/8. Patience needed and faith in the process. 0

DavoIPB added 15:17 - Jul 14

Everybody posting take the £35. We do not make £35 mil from it. We paid £20 mil + assume he made the top ups and have to pay a percentage so somewhere just below £10mil -1

RIPbobby added 15:17 - Jul 14

We have to be really adult about this and just hope he wants to stay. If he wants to go then he must go with our best wishes. Life goes on. 2

bluesissy added 15:21 - Jul 14

If it's only one club after him then yes 35 mil but what if there is more than one club that wants him? 0

Suffolk_n_Proud added 15:31 - Jul 14

Sell him for £35m tomorrow and that's still £35m more than we had today. I hope he stays but like others have said, we could do a lot with that money 1

TedTurnip added 15:48 - Jul 14

He is a fantastic prospect but in this scenario, £35M would be a good return on him , he would get Prem football and we know we can largely trust our recruitment these days so I am sure more quality players will follow. I don't see anyone losing here

0

