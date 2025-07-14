Former Hastings, Ebbsfleet and Aldershot Boss New Loans Manager
Monday, 14th Jul 2025 15:54
Former Hastings, Ebbsfleet, Waterford, Aldershot and Braintree boss Danny Searle has revealed he is Town’s new loans manager.
Posting on Twitter, Searle, who left his role with Hastings in April after five months, said: “I’m excited to share that I’m joining Ipswich Town as loans manager.
“I want thank the club for the opportunity and looking forward to playing a part in developing players for the club’s future.”
Ex-Blues defender Chris Casement had been in that role but moved to assisting John McGreal as U21s coach during last season.
Searle coached in the youth set-ups at Southend, Chelsea, Charlton and West Ham before moving to Braintree as assistant manager in 2018 before being named boss the following January.
He left Cressing Road at the end of the season and took over the Shots, where he spent two and a half years.
A spell as a consultant with Witham followed before 10 months as manager of League of Ireland Waterford.
From June 2023 to January 2024, Searle was assistant head coach at Banik Ostrava in Czechia, prior to eight months in charge at Ebbsfleet and his recent stint at Hastings.
Searle has a UEFA Pro License and an LMA Diploma in Football Management.
Photo: IMAGO/PPAUK via Reuters Connect
