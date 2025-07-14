Town Women Re-Sign Peake

Monday, 14th Jul 2025 16:04 Ipswich Town Women have re-signed defender Paige Peake following her exit by mutual consent from fellow WSL2 club Southampton. Peake, 22, came through the Town youth set-up and went on to make more than 50 appearances for Joe Sheehan’s side and was also working as an analyst before moving to the Saints in July 2022. “It feels good to be back home again,” Peake told the official website. “The club has changed so much in a very positive way and I’m delighted to be joining the journey. “I was a part of Southampton’s first season in the second tier and hopefully that experience will be beneficial heading into the new campaign. “There are a few familiar faces in the squad and I am so excited to be working with them and Joe again. I can’t wait to get started here now.” Manager Sheehan added: “Paige is a fantastic addition and we are so pleased to see her return at what is a really exciting time for the club. “Paige made a massive impact on the team at such a young age last time she was here and now brings valuable second-tier experience into the group. “She is someone we know really well from her previous spell at Town and we are really looking forward to working with her once again.”

PavlovsCat added 16:15 - Jul 14

One of those young players who’s blessed with the ability to make the game look easy. Great to have such class back in the side.



Good luck, Paige. 1

