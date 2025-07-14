Luongo Training With Millwall

Monday, 14th Jul 2025 16:16 Released Town midfielder Massimo Luongo has reportedly spent time training with Championship Millwall. Luongo, 32, left Portman Road at the end of 2023/24 having played a big part in the Blues’ rise from League One to the Premier League but having featured infrequently in the top flight. Now, according to the EADT, the Australian international has trained with the Lions with a view to winning a contract at the Den.

Photo: Matchday Images



runningout added 16:27 - Jul 14

Decent move if he gets it 0

Linkboy13 added 16:28 - Jul 14

Really luv Massimo but i think his playing days at championship level are over hope im wrong and wish him all the best a top bloke. 0

NthQldITFC added 17:07 - Jul 14

Probably the most important signing of a brilliant Jan 2023 window, as he immediately formed an incredibly dominant partnership with Morsy, which was probably the most important factor in getting us ahead of Wednesday in the second half of that season. Leg End. 0

bluesissy added 17:21 - Jul 14

Good luck massimo.....a true gentleman and professional. 0

