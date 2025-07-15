Hutchinson Release Clause Set to Expire as Brentford Make Approach

Tuesday, 15th Jul 2025 09:29 Blues forward Omari Hutchinson’s £35 million relegation release clause is reportedly set to expire today. Yesterday, Premier League Brentford were said to see Hutchinson as a potential replacement for Bryan Mbeumo should the Cameroon international move to Manchester United. According to The Athletic, the Bees made an approach for Hutchinson yesterday but with a deal looking unlikely as it stands and the Town attacker one of a handful of players they see as possible alternatives to Mbeumo. The West Londoners’ valuation is said to have fallen well short of the £35 million relegation release clause which is reportedly set to expire today. Hutchinson, who has four years remaining on his Town contract, is currently away on holiday having been given additional time off following the England U21s’ successful European Championship campaign. The former Chelsea man’s displays at the tournament did his reputation no harm with the Bees, Everton, West Ham, Fulham, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig among those linked during the competition, although with sources on Merseyside subsequently playing down the Toffees’ interest. Town will want to keep hold of Hutchinson, who signed on a permanent basis from Chelsea last summer for a club record initial £20 million plus a further £2.5 million in top-ups.

Photo: Matchday Images



bluesissy added 09:31 - Jul 15

So does that mean it's now or never? Can someone explain? 0

slade1 added 09:34 - Jul 15

does that mean that someone can sign him for less than £35m after that claus runs out today? 0

baxterbasics added 09:37 - Jul 15

It's great if the release clause does expire so no club can force our hand.



However much still depends on Omari's happiness to stay - if he insists on a move then it still happens. 3

tractorboy12341234 added 09:37 - Jul 15

This means that from after today we can reject £35m bids for Omari. Doesn’t really change much because I’m sure the club will accept an offer near that amount anyway 0

ozzy_itfc added 09:37 - Jul 15

Slade - What it is means is that if someone offered 35M we had no choice but to accept it. However, someone could still have offered less and we could see have accepted.

Kudus just moved from West Ham to Tottenham for less than his release clause fee.



If that expires today, then that means we under no obligation to accept any offer for him at any price.



I think more worrying for me is that we could have hid behind the 35M release clause if someone wanted him. Now someone could come in with say 28M and if the player wants to go then it could leave an awkward situation. 1

itfc2024 added 09:38 - Jul 15

if this is the case then yes teams can sign him for way less than 35 million but I hope the club stand firm and say it's 30 million or nothing as we don't need to sell so should hold out until the right deal for the club comes along if this unset Hutchinson then so be it end of the day the club comes frist 0

ChrisFelix added 09:39 - Jul 15

I assume we could sell for a lot less, but of course we wont.

£35m is the minimum we would sell him for 0

Rsj13 added 09:40 - Jul 15

Someone could - in theory - sign him for less than £35m today, but only if we were to accept a bid (which I doubt we would). I a club was to offer £35m today, we are 'forced' to accept, and goes straight to contract negotiation with the player.



What will change is that after today we get to decide if we accept any offer before Hutch can enter personal negotiations.



I wouldn't say this makes it completely 'now or never' but it means that we hold more cards after today, as any and all bids have to be accepted by us. 2

Karlosfandangal added 09:42 - Jul 15

Would expect a new contract will be offered or with his agent as he accordingly he is only on £6k a week so I would assume if he stay his loyalty will be re paid 1

Bazza8564 added 09:42 - Jul 15

Slade, only if the club agrees the fee. The release clause gives the player the control, once it has expired, normal terms apply. I have to say I assumed the clause would run "all window" but it seems not



Given that we have so far only spent 1/3rd of Liams fee, and seem unlikely to spend over £20m more in this window having signed one on loan and £7m on Azor, it's reasonable to assume we will be able to keep Omari without breaking the bank.



With the young strikers we have been after more likely to be loan deals, that leaves us a decent amount to finish off the midfield too.. 0

bringmeaKuqi added 09:46 - Jul 15

I can't see us accepting less than 35M after today. Despite some on here thinking he flopped for us last season, he is still a young English player with enormous potential and has just been a key player for the U23 euros. His ceiling is very high. I hope today passes with no bids and we're able to hold onto him, win promotion, and then if h goes in the future I'm sure we're looking at 50-60+ 0

cressi added 09:47 - Jul 15

I don't believe Hutchinson will be crying out to move he is playing for England playing well he gets on and is improving all the time under McKenna.

The chances are Ipswich go up if they get this summers recruitment right.

The club may well improve his contract like O'Shea I believe he may well be part of a new team McKenna is putting together. 0

flykickingbybgunn added 09:48 - Jul 15

Roll on midnight. 0

BotesdaleBlue added 09:53 - Jul 15

At the centre of all this is whether Omari wants to stay with us if or want's to leave.



If the latter, then that means the Club's position is fundamentally shifted to doing a deal, as surely nobody wants to keep hold of a player IF he wants to go. It's the price of that deal (including clauses and sell-on percentage), which will be key thing that will get us all amimated I'm sure.



I'm sure we won't have long to wait to see how this all pans out. 0

LegendofthePhoenix added 09:55 - Jul 15

My understanding of how the release clause works is this.

The player (or his agent) insert a release clause figure into the contract. That effectivley means that if a club offer that amount, the player has in effect asked for a transfer. The big difference is taht when a player requests a transfer (as Sammie Szmodics did at Blackburn) the club are under no obligation to settle the outstanding wages on the contract. If on the otehr hand a club accepts a bid without the player requesting the move(or triggering a release clause) then the club are under obligation to pay the player the remainder of their contract - in practice, there will probably be a negotiation as to how much of tehoutstanidng contract is paid to the player.

So if a club came in with a £35M bid by today, ITFC would have no choice but to sell, but would not have to settle Omari's contract. After today, either Omari asks for a move, or else we would need to have an offer that made it worth our while taking into account that we would also have to settle Omari's contract. That would no doubt need to be significantly more tahn £35M.

In other words, if noone meets the buyout clause today, it looks very likely Omari will be staying. 0

Paulc added 09:56 - Jul 15

We always could have and still could accept a bid for less than £35m. The only difference is up to today if a bid of £35m came in we woild have to accept it.



Karlosfandangal - What is your source that says Omari is only on £6k a week? Posters on this site are often so knowledgeable about stuff not in the public domain. What is it they say, don't let facts get in the way of a good story? 1

planetblue_2011 added 10:00 - Jul 15

Surely he will stay another year to see if we go up again & if we don’t I won’t blame him for leaving next season. Don’t really fancy Brentford’s chance of survival this season so Hutchinson could be in the same situation getting relegated again. Think he will stay, he’ll give it another shot to get us up.

COYB’s 0

Lightningboy added 10:03 - Jul 15

Not being funny but £35m....



Football has gone mad. 0

Clemcc added 10:04 - Jul 15

Sorry if I misunderstood anything before, I am assuming the offer must be lodged today, not necessarily completed as Omari is on holiday for any medicals etc 0

Bazza8564 added 10:05 - Jul 15

PaulC, I agree. If Omari was on £6k a week here I would frankly dance naked to the ground all season! . Last season in PL he would have been on £65k ish judging by the other salaries that were being posted on the web 0

Blue_In_Boston added 10:10 - Jul 15

Does that also mean that if two clubs want him the price could go above the £35m? 0

runningout added 10:11 - Jul 15

not rocket science 0

Phil1969 added 10:12 - Jul 15

Brentford ffs.

Signing journeymen untried manger selling best players, will swop places with us season after next.

Stay put on your football journey Omari! 0

bluesissy added 10:13 - Jul 15

I actually think Brentford will struggle big time this season and have been big time punching in the last few seasons. With them losing a quality manager as well and getting a novice in as a replacement.... 0

Dug added 10:17 - Jul 15

Is morsy leaving ? Heard he is of to Kuwait? 0

