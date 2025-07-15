Morsy Not On Pre-Season Trip as Town Exit to Kuwait Nears

Tuesday, 15th Jul 2025 10:31 Town skipper Sam Morsy has not travelled with the rest of the squad for the pre-season trip to Austria, staying behind to facilitate his move away from the club. The Egyptian international was spotted around town yesterday with the rest of the first team having flown out for the training camp early in the morning. Reports over the weekend linked Derby County but also clubs in the Middle East with TWTD revealing a side in Kuwait was interested in signing him. The EADT is reporting that club to be Kuwait FC, which seems likely to be Kuwait SC, who are based in the capital Kuwait City and are champions of their Premier League. While the Blues would have demanded a fee from an English club, the Egypt international will be allowed to leave for free to an overseas side with the move being weighed-up by the player and his family. Morsy, who has a year left on his contract with no new deal on the table, has been a key man in Kieran McKenna’s team since the Blues boss took charge in December 2021 having been signed by Paul Cook, who previously managed him at Chesterfield and Wigan, late in the preceding summer transfer window from Middlesbrough. However, Wolverhampton-born Morsy found himself on the bench on occasion during the latter stages of 2024/25 and looked set to find himself out of the XI in the season ahead with Town having made the signing of Azor Matusiwa from Rennes, who plays a similar role. If the move is completed, Dara O’Shea looks certain to take over the captaincy having worn the armband when Morsy was out of the side last season.

Photo: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes



BeachBlue added 10:33 - Jul 15

If you need me, I'll be in the corner crying.

You're welcome to join me.

Gutted my favourite player is leaving. 9

trncbluearmy added 10:35 - Jul 15

The most important player Ipswich ever signed,

was central to our recovery from the Evans nightmare



His replacement better have huge shoulders 20

Bazza8564 added 10:38 - Jul 15

Magnificent servant to the Club. If a big money final contract was available the Club were always going to let Sam move on for free. It's the correct thing to do for the guy.



Personally I don't think there would be much 1st team football for Sam, there are a number of midfielders being linked with us as we need a rebuild there. Good luck to you fella and thank you for your outstanding contribution 18

stinkiusminkius added 10:38 - Jul 15

Noooooooo. Ruined my holiday reading this. I think this will be a bigger loss than Delap - the man just sums up everything that has been good about us over the last few seasons (on and off the pitch). Not to mention that our midfield has been decimated - it’s always dangerous with too many changes.

But forever a total legend. Gutted. 4

TimmyH added 10:39 - Jul 15

Looks like he's off...quite a lot of work for McK to do on and off the field in the coming weeks as a number of key players have left or will be leaving. 3

Ravanelly added 10:40 - Jul 15

Will always be an ITFC legend. 11

rfgasmith added 10:40 - Jul 15

If he stays, no one will be happier than me, but I really want him to go get a big bag of money and an easy couple of years somewhere warm. He's thoroughly deserved it and will go down as one of the club's biggest legends. I'm so grateful for his immense leadership and maturity at a pivotal time in our club's history. 12

Miaow added 10:42 - Jul 15

We wouldn't have achieved those back-to-back promotions without him.



A modern-day legend. 18

Dug added 10:42 - Jul 15

Probably one of our best ever signings, he has been awesome for Ipswich, he will be in the towns hall of fame that’s for sure…what a player! He will be missed. 6

ghostofescobar added 10:43 - Jul 15

Very mixed feelings for me. I love him so much and he is undoubtedly our most important midfielder and club captain since Holland. But, but, but……age is catching up. I thought he was often too easily out fought, out thought and bypassed last season. I felt treacherous thinking it, but I did feel on occasion last season that he was part of our problems, and not the solutions. We need players who can transition into the prem again, and I’m not sure sammy could be that player now. But, I also love him, want him to stay forever and it will feel like a big part of the fun of the previous 3 years will die a bit if he goes. My heart feels a bit miserable, my head thinks, well maybe it’s time. He deserves a good last contract, and not just being a bit part player for us. 5

RIPbobby added 10:44 - Jul 15

Love you Sam. You will always have a place in our hearts at Portman Road. 6

bluesissy added 10:45 - Jul 15

Big big blow this is...we really need him this season...a seasoned professional who knows the championship inside out. 2

Cookieboy added 10:47 - Jul 15

Agree with everybody with what's been said. But I don't understand giving him a free to a foreign club !!! They have more money than anyone !!!! A couple of million would be a nice gesture 1

MickMillsTash added 10:47 - Jul 15

Part of the problem last year But definitely part of the solution this year,

hopefully we've got a few more centre mids lined up to join but Morsy leaving (and losing that experience) feels like a risk,

1

HighwoodsBlue added 10:49 - Jul 15

End of an era. All the best Sam. 3

ipswichboi added 10:50 - Jul 15

Go well Sammy 0

ITFC_1994 added 10:50 - Jul 15

Gutted. What a player and what a man. As amazing as he was in the league one and championship promotion seasons, last season was the most impressive for me. Bar 2 or 3 games max looked every bit a premier league player. Deserves a massive send off but can see that now.... CRYING 1

JPR77 added 10:53 - Jul 15

TBF, if he didn't leave this year, I couldn't see him staying another season beyond 25/26, especially if we won promotion. Gutted to see him go but probably the right timing for all concerned. 4

jas0999 added 10:53 - Jul 15

Taking the emotion out of it, if this is a good move for Sam and his family, then he goes with my very best wishes. He’s 34 in September and no guaranteed a start every week here and if he can get a bumper pay day elsewhere then the club should be commended for helping to facilitate.



However from our perspective this is a blow. Can only assume the club will be announcing some excellent signings very very soon. As the season quickly approaches the middle of the park looks weak in terms of numbers, whilst we essentially have just one striker in Hirst, who has an appalling injury record. I really hope MA and KM have a flurry of permanent additions lined up. Nothing worse than replacing permanent players with lots of loans. 3

BeachBlue added 10:54 - Jul 15

ITFC_1994 I accidentally down voted you. Very sorry, it's an emotional day. 0

Broadbent23 added 10:55 - Jul 15

If Sam does move it will be sad, he is still capable of playing at Championship level but if Town want Premiership football we must upgrade; this season or next. Sam will always be a legend from the promotion years. KMc and MA knows best. 1

timkatieadamitfc added 10:56 - Jul 15

Yes, this is sad news if it happens, Sam been a fantastic servant to the club and the very best of luck to him wherever he ends up. 1

cressi added 10:57 - Jul 15

Been our most influential player of the last few yrs. Everything Cook said about him was correct plus more.

Sam has never earned the big bucks that some have and going to Kuwait will set him up financially and his family. And we have to build for the future it's how it's works. I said weeks ago massive change this summer we are in a rebuild moment.

Will be gone but never forgotten. 3

Welshblue72 added 10:57 - Jul 15

Shame but Sam has to think of his family. Would have loved to see him stay but can’t guarantee a starting place now and fresh new legs already in the building.

Will sadly but gladly wish Sam all the best for his future and a massive thank you for everything you did to get us to the promised land last season.

Fair well my Egyptian king. 1

monkeymagic added 10:58 - Jul 15

I remember Paul Cook saying after another lamentable performance that once SM arrived standards would improve. How right he was. Unbelievable that Colin/Middlesbrough let us get him, especially for such a low fee. Feels like he’s been with Town for much longer than he actually has, what an impact. 6

