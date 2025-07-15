Morsy Flying Out to Kuwait Today
Tuesday, 15th Jul 2025 12:21
TWTD understands Blues skipper Sam Morsy has flown out to the Middle East with his family today as he weighs-up whether to join Kuwaiti Premier League champions Kuwait SC.
On Sunday, TWTD revealed that the 33-year-old was interesting a Kuwaiti club in addition to Derby County, who had been linked earlier in the day.
The Egypt international stayed behind as the rest of the squad travelled to Austria for their pre-season camp yesterday with his Town exit looking certain.
However, no final decision has yet been made on the Kuwait switch with the midfielder and his family travelling out today for talks, to look at the club and where they would be living. We understand a highly lucrative two-year deal is on the table.
The Blues are not demanding a fee from Kuwait SC but would do should he instead join an English club.
There have been no talks regarding a new deal at Town with Morsy, who is 34 in September, this summer with his current terms up at the end of 2025/26.
Morsy has been a key man in Kieran McKenna’s team since the Blues boss took charge in December 2021 having been signed by Paul Cook, who previously managed him at Chesterfield and Wigan, late in the preceding summer transfer window from Middlesbrough.
However, Wolverhampton-born Morsy found himself on the bench on occasion during the latter stages of 2024/25 and looked set to find himself out of the XI in the season ahead with Town having made the signing of Azor Matusiwa from Rennes, who plays a similar role.
Dara O’Shea looks certain to take over the captaincy having worn the armband when Morsy was out of the side last season.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Too Far, Too Soon by tractorboykent
Just as there were many thousands of words written and spoken before the season about how Town might fare in the Prem, there’ll likely be many more now that we know. In reality though it can surely be very easily summed up by those four.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]