Morsy Flying Out to Kuwait Today

Tuesday, 15th Jul 2025 12:21 TWTD understands Blues skipper Sam Morsy has flown out to the Middle East with his family today as he weighs-up whether to join Kuwaiti Premier League champions Kuwait SC. On Sunday, TWTD revealed that the 33-year-old was interesting a Kuwaiti club in addition to Derby County, who had been linked earlier in the day. The Egypt international stayed behind as the rest of the squad travelled to Austria for their pre-season camp yesterday with his Town exit looking certain. However, no final decision has yet been made on the Kuwait switch with the midfielder and his family travelling out today for talks, to look at the club and where they would be living. We understand a highly lucrative two-year deal is on the table. The Blues are not demanding a fee from Kuwait SC but would do should he instead join an English club. There have been no talks regarding a new deal at Town with Morsy, who is 34 in September, this summer with his current terms up at the end of 2025/26. Morsy has been a key man in Kieran McKenna’s team since the Blues boss took charge in December 2021 having been signed by Paul Cook, who previously managed him at Chesterfield and Wigan, late in the preceding summer transfer window from Middlesbrough. However, Wolverhampton-born Morsy found himself on the bench on occasion during the latter stages of 2024/25 and looked set to find himself out of the XI in the season ahead with Town having made the signing of Azor Matusiwa from Rennes, who plays a similar role. Dara O’Shea looks certain to take over the captaincy having worn the armband when Morsy was out of the side last season.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



TimmyH added 12:25 - Jul 15

Oh to be a modern day footballer even when almost put out to grass!! How the game has changed.



Wish him all the best as it looks like that's where his future may lie. 0

Chris_ITFC added 12:26 - Jul 15

I can live with that, but wouldn’t feel right seeing him play at Portman Road in a Derby shirt. 3

planetblue_2011 added 12:27 - Jul 15

I’ve always said Morsy & Luongo brought a lot of our success in the middle of the park. They were both fantastic together. A huge blow to see Sam go but don’t blame him. It looks like we are building for young blood to come in. What a player & captain, will miss singing his song at Portman rd. Good luck Sam.

COYB’s 1

MickMillsTash added 12:29 - Jul 15

Todays Kuwait weather - 44 deg with a low of 35.

You'd quickly sweat out your summer excesses during the preseason cross country.



0

Furyan007 added 12:35 - Jul 15

Whatever happens, he will be an ITFC legend for what he has helped us achieve and with how he has led the team. Along with McKenna, he gave us back a team to be proud of. At this stage of his career, perhaps a lucrative contract will help his family and good luck to him. Would love to see him come back as a coach one day. 4

trncbluearmy added 12:46 - Jul 15

and a classy act foregoing a transfer fee if going abroad.

Sammy deserves the best contract he can get



Also sends a message to other players either here now or potential signings about the sort of club the Mighty ITFC are. 0

Karlosfandangal added 12:47 - Jul 15

Can see both sides here……. If Town are back in the prem next year he will be 35 so need new midfield engine which we seem to have brought……but what back up he would be in the Championship.



Will be a good 2 year contract out there



Total legend 0

orfordbuoy added 12:47 - Jul 15

out goes the LGBTQ armband issue 1

PortmanTerrorist added 12:53 - Jul 15

Legendary status already assured. Top player, top man, who has arguably completed English football due to coming to our wonderful Club. I was proud to see him lead us out at so many major stadia, to lead us to promotions and be such an ambassador for us. Am sure he feels he can play into his 40s but also understand the Club can only go so far to keep him financially.



Even if he turns this opp down now, this trip is a sensible reccy for the future, but I really do believe he is not ready to leave us just yet and we still need our main man to (at very least) set the standards. However, he is for sure correct in putting his family first.... we have to accept we are his 2nd family!



Right behind your Sammy, regardless. Always a Blue! 1

flykickingbybgunn added 12:54 - Jul 15

So another of That team looks likely to go. Good luck to him and his family. I dont blame him in anyway.



However I wont consider the team has completely gone until Chappers leaves. 0

RIPbobby added 12:56 - Jul 15

This is far from done by the way. I am not sure the age of his children, but they must surely have a big say on this move too.



I don't blame the skip for getting a huge pay off at all. Hopefully when his time is up there he can come back to Portman Road in some sort of coaching capacity. 0

hrj4 added 13:05 - Jul 15

Wrong decision I feel his experience round the dressing room to help the new players bed in will be sorely missed did lots of good work of the pitch as well.Seemed like such a nice guy what’s the harm in one more season but we will see. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments