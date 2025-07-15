Hutchinson Release Clause Deadline 5pm
Tuesday, 15th Jul 2025 12:32
Brentford or any other interested party have until 5pm today to activate Omari Hutchinson’s relegation release clause.
The Athletic revealed earlier today that the Bees had made an offer to the Blues yesterday which fell well short of the clause included in the forward’s contract when he signed for £20 million plus a further £2.5 million in top-ups from Chelsea last summer.
Town have no intention of selling Hutchinson this summer, while no club aside from Brentford have made an offer up to now.
But if an offer at that figure is made before this afternoon’s deadline, then they would be forced to accept. A sale at £35 million would see the Blues make a profit of around £12.5 million.
Given the West Londoners’ approach was so far short, it’s not anticipated they will come back with a bid which will trigger the clause, particularly with their interest being dependent on Bryan Mbeumo moving to Manchester United, a deal which appears to have stalled.
However, it’s still likely to be a nervy day for Town fans hoping that the Blues will keep hold of Hutchinson ahead of their Championship campaign.
Hutchinson, who has four years remaining on his Blues contract, is currently away on holiday having been given additional time off following the England U21s’ successful European Championship campaign.
The former Chelsea man’s displays at the tournament did his reputation no harm with the Bees, Everton, West Ham, Fulham, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig among those linked during the competition, although most seemingly speculatively with sources on Merseyside subsequently playing down the Toffees’ interest.
