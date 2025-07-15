Hutchinson Release Clause Deadline 5pm

Tuesday, 15th Jul 2025 12:32 Brentford or any other interested party have until 5pm today to activate Omari Hutchinson’s relegation release clause. The Athletic revealed earlier today that the Bees had made an offer to the Blues yesterday which fell well short of the clause included in the forward’s contract when he signed for £20 million plus a further £2.5 million in top-ups from Chelsea last summer. Town have no intention of selling Hutchinson this summer, while no club aside from Brentford have made an offer up to now. But if an offer at that figure is made before this afternoon’s deadline, then they would be forced to accept. A sale at £35 million would see the Blues make a profit of around £12.5 million. Given the West Londoners’ approach was so far short, it’s not anticipated they will come back with a bid which will trigger the clause, particularly with their interest being dependent on Bryan Mbeumo moving to Manchester United, a deal which appears to have stalled. However, it’s still likely to be a nervy day for Town fans hoping that the Blues will keep hold of Hutchinson ahead of their Championship campaign. Hutchinson, who has four years remaining on his Blues contract, is currently away on holiday having been given additional time off following the England U21s’ successful European Championship campaign. The former Chelsea man’s displays at the tournament did his reputation no harm with the Bees, Everton, West Ham, Fulham, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig among those linked during the competition, although most seemingly speculatively with sources on Merseyside subsequently playing down the Toffees’ interest.

Photo: Matchday Images



Paulc added 12:39 - Jul 15

Is it 5 o'clock yet? 0

TheMover added 12:41 - Jul 15

It is somewhere! 1

Karlosfandangal added 12:42 - Jul 15

New contract for Hutchinson could be on the cards if he stays 0

RIPbobby added 12:52 - Jul 15

The thing that is odd to me is why has these details been released today? Normally the club are very cloak and dagger with anything like this. Does releasing this mean they are happy for the player to go? Just a bit confused by it. It kind of gives the last day of a transfer window feel to it all. 0

SamWhiteUK added 12:56 - Jul 15

It'll have been leaked by Omari's agent, not by the club. 0

flykickingbybgunn added 12:57 - Jul 15

Sat here biteing my finger nails down to the elbow. 0

Paulc added 12:57 - Jul 15



Karlosfandangal - Why do you keep banging on about a new deal? He has 4 yrs left on a contract he signed in the prem. What do you KNOW that the rest of us don't? 0

bluesissy added 13:08 - Jul 15

It's got to be 5pm or after somewhere in the world.. 0

darkhorse28 added 13:31 - Jul 15

There’s talented generals and lucky generals. Another one that’s going to go against us.



Would have suited us better in hindsight to have a date at the end of this month.



He won’t be any of those clubs number one target, yet I suspect one or two will end up wanting him, closer to the deadline, when other prospects and sales are concluded.



We won’t turn down anywhere near £30 million. So he could leave close to the window closing…, and not knowing if we can remove his liabilities from the P&L or not until then, will limit our business.



Brett’s statement also adds to a lack of urgency…, if you know a club want to sell, and he’s not other clubs number one target, you run the window down. £25-30 million.



Sigh.



On the plus side, if Clarke, Broadhead leave, maybe there’s a chance to retain him .., assuming he’s up for 50 odd games at this level.

0

