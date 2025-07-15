Town Targeting Boro Midfielder Hackney

Tuesday, 15th Jul 2025 12:44 TWTD understands Town are showing strong interest in Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney. The 23-year-old has been on the Blues’ radar all summer but Town have now stepped up their interest and have made an approach to the Teessiders regarding the England U21 international. Hackney had been expected to get a Premier League move this summer, however, Boro are yet to receive any serious interest in the one-time Scunthorpe United loanee from top-flight clubs. Despite having signed Dutchman Azor Matusiwa from Rennes in France on Sunday, the Blues are in the market for more central midfielders with loanees Jens Cajuste and Kalvin Phillips having moved on at the end of the season, Massimo Luongo having been released and skipper Sam Morsy in talks with Kuwait SC about a switch. Redcar-born Hackney, who is contracted until the summer of 2027, came through the youth system at Boro, his local club, having joined the club as an U10. He was part of the England U21s squad which won the European Championships in Slovakia last month alongside Town forward Omari Hutchinson.

Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect



OleTheKitMan added 12:48 - Jul 15

BALLER!! get it done!!! 0

rdibble added 12:49 - Jul 15

Would be a great signing he’s quality but I remain doubtful he would come 1

orfordbuoy added 12:51 - Jul 15

New, industrious, energised midfield. Get this done and a striker and we'll be sitting nicely. 1

runaround added 12:52 - Jul 15

Would be an incredible signing but I would be surprised if other clubs especially premier league clubs don’t make a strong move for him also 0

PortmanTerrorist added 12:56 - Jul 15

This has been my summer fever dream....can't come true can it?! Make it happen Mr Ashton..... and try and keep Sammy too. If that happens then (and only then) I will agree with the bookies about us being favourites! -1

bluesissy added 12:56 - Jul 15

Get it done Mr Ashton... 0

RIPbobby added 13:07 - Jul 15

The player has a lot of potential. He did well from the bench for U21's in the Euros. Although not as good as Elliot Anderson and Tyler Scott he is the kind of player we could do with to revamp our midfield. 0

Kentish_Tractor added 13:10 - Jul 15

Would be a fantastic player for us in the championship and i'm sure would be the perfect foil for Matusiwa. Matu would be the shield and Hackney would be the playmaker.

Only doubt I have is whether he has the physicality from the Prem if we were to go up. But for this season upcoming he would be an excellent choice. 0

Zonny added 13:22 - Jul 15

I would prefer Marcel Ruiz. 0

Mediocre_Quick added 13:23 - Jul 15

GET IT DONE



Lad is absolute class, can see Azor being the destroyer next to Hackney being the playmaker, would be the best midfield duo in the league 0

