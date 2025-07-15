Town Targeting Boro Midfielder Hackney
Tuesday, 15th Jul 2025 12:44
TWTD understands Town are showing strong interest in Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney.
The 23-year-old has been on the Blues’ radar all summer but Town have now stepped up their interest and have made an approach to the Teessiders regarding the England U21 international.
Hackney had been expected to get a Premier League move this summer, however, Boro are yet to receive any serious interest in the one-time Scunthorpe United loanee from top-flight clubs.
Despite having signed Dutchman Azor Matusiwa from Rennes in France on Sunday, the Blues are in the market for more central midfielders with loanees Jens Cajuste and Kalvin Phillips having moved on at the end of the season, Massimo Luongo having been released and skipper Sam Morsy in talks with Kuwait SC about a switch.
Redcar-born Hackney, who is contracted until the summer of 2027, came through the youth system at Boro, his local club, having joined the club as an U10.
He was part of the England U21s squad which won the European Championships in Slovakia last month alongside Town forward Omari Hutchinson.
