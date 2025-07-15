Ex-Chelsea Academy Coach Joins Town Youth Set-Up

Tuesday, 15th Jul 2025 12:54

Town have appointed former Chelsea academy coach Jimmy Smith as their new U15/U16 coach, TWTD understands

Smith, 38, (pictured above in his playing days with Yeovil) has been with the West Londoners’ youth set-up since June 2019, working as their U18s assistant coach following a playing career which began at Chelsea as an eight-year-old.

The Newham-born former midfielder, an England U16, U17 and U19 international, made one senior sub appearance while at Stamford Bridge, spending time on loan with QPR, Norwich, Sheffield Wednesday and Leyton Orient.

He joined the O’s on a permanent basis in 2009 with spells at Stevenage, Crawley, Yeovil, Harlow and Grays Athletic following

Smith returned to Chelsea’s academy in the final years of his playing days before going full-time.

Town announced last week that their academy has been given the nod to step up to category one in the season ahead.





Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect