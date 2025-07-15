Luton Eyeing Al-Hamadi
Tuesday, 15th Jul 2025 13:07
TWTD understands League One Luton Town are eyeing Blues striker Ali Al-Hamadi.
The Iraq international ended last season on loan at Stoke City and it would be little surprise if he moved on this summer, either on the same basis or permanently.
We understand the Hatters are considering a move for the 23-year-old with manager Matt Bloomfield having previously worked with him at Wycombe Wanderers.
If he were to leave Town, Al-Hamadi would presumably prefer a move to the Championship, however, Luton, a Premier League club only 14 months ago, look well set to stage a title challenge during 2025/26.
Town would only consider Al-Hamadi departing should they add to their striking ranks with George Hirst currently their only number nine following the £30 million departure of Liam Delap to Chelsea.
The Blues are likely to want three out-and-out strikers with Chelsea youngster Marc Guiu a target, although with the player believed to be hesitant regarding a move to the Championship.
US international Patrick Agyemang was also on Town’s radar but is closing in on an $8 million (£6 million) plus $2 million (£1.5 million) in add-ons switch to Derby County.
Al-Hamadi has made three starts and 24 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring five goals, since signing from AFC Wimbledon for around £1 million in January 2024, signing a deal which runs to the summer of 2028.
While at Stoke in the second half of last season, the Liverpool-raised frontman made 11 starts and four sub appearances, scoring twice.
Photo: Matchday Images
