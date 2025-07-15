U21s Draw Friendly in Slovakia

Tuesday, 15th Jul 2025 21:44

Town’s U21s drew 0-0 with Slovakian second-tier side OFK Dynamo Maloženice this afternoon.

The Blues’ youngsters travelled to Slovakia on Sunday for a training camp and to play games.

Dynamo Maloženice are the feeder club for Spartak Trnava, who Town’s senior side coincidentally faced in pre-season two years ago today, the Blues winning 2-1.

John McGreal’s side’s next match back on home soil is the friendly at Long Melford next Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).

An U18s team will play Brightlingsea Regent at their North Road ground on Saturday (KO 3pm).





Photo: TWTD