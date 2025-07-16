Brentford Make £35m Bid But Fail to Meet Terms Ahead of Release Clause Deadline

Wednesday, 16th Jul 2025 09:36 The 5pm Omari Hutchinson relegation release clause expired yesterday evening with Brentford having offered the required £35 million fee but not having met the required payment terms. TWTD understands the Bees, who had an initial bid turned down on Monday, made a number of offers throughout the course of yesterday eventually hitting the £35 million mark. However, although they met the required fee, their offer would have seen the cash paid over a lengthy period, a number of years, and therefore failed to meet the required terms of the clause, and the Blues once again rebuffed the bid, the largest ever turned down by the club. No other side showed interest. The relegation release clause has now expired but, while Town have no intention of selling Hutchinson this summer, it seems likely that the Bees will come back in with a further offer, which would have to be in excess of £35 million and on the basis of cash up front to the greater degree rather than over a period of years, which could well be acceptable to the club. Brentford are understood to view Hutchinson as among a handful of potential replacements for Bryan Mbeumo, who is a target of Manchester United, while Tottenham and Newcastle have also been linked. Hutchinson, who has four years remaining on his Blues contract, is currently away on holiday having been given additional time off following the England U21s’ successful European Championship campaign. Town paid Chelsea an initial £20 million for Hutchinson last summer with the £2.5 million top-up clauses having been triggered over the last year. The West Londoners are understood to be due a percentage of the fee the Blues would receive.

Photo: Matchday Images



ArnieM added 09:40 - Jul 16

So, does this mean he’s staying, or going? 0

trncbluearmy added 09:42 - Jul 16

That's quite interesting

MA made a statement saying ITFC were well protected regarding the Delap transfer and perhaps we see that in action

not only the fee level but the payment terms had to be met which I imagine was all or most up front



Well played MA! 5

smithlarr added 09:42 - Jul 16

If we turned down £35m, even with odd payment terms, we could probably get them as high as £40m if they keep pushing for him.



I would be sad to see him go, but that's a lot of money for a club like us. 4

danchances22 added 09:43 - Jul 16

So we’d be making approx 13m if we accept 35m with a percentage going to Chelsea. We made approx 4m from delap in the end for a future England striker which was a awful deal, I think this would be a poor deal in terms of profit for another player who could potentially be an England first team player in a few years. I don’t think our summer dealings with the sell of fees and release clauses have been the best….. -24

MaySixth added 09:44 - Jul 16

F**k off Brentford.

Small club.

Pay up or do one. 0

MickMillsTash added 09:44 - Jul 16

That doesn't feel like good news but very good money

Ultimately, I guess, this will come down to Omari's choice, is the McKenna factor big enough to keep him at Portman Road for another year? 0

jas0999 added 09:44 - Jul 16

Seems highly likely he will move on this summer, which will be yet another blow.



Desperately need some new additions and quickly. Season starts in a little over three weeks. -6

trncbluearmy added 09:45 - Jul 16

Staying unless the fee and terms match our requirements

Now no need to accept any approach unless we want to 2

Karlosfandangal added 09:45 - Jul 16

Down to the player if he wants to go then it’s goodbye



Expect the club must know what he wants and I could see a new contract being offered to try and keep him 2

BerksBlue15 added 09:48 - Jul 16

For me this is a good sign, and means Ashton was true to his word about "we don't have to sell" this summer. If they come back and offer £40m for him, mostly cash up front, I'd personally take it as much as I love watching him play for us. Position we're strong in, and that's then £70m for him and Delap this summer which covers what we paid for Palmer (£2m), Greaves (£15m), O'Shea (£12m), Clarke (£15m), Szmodics (£9m), Ogbene (£8m) and Townsend (£1m), plus most of the new Azor signing too (£8m)... all of whom I'd expect to be key players for us this season. Would equally be chuffed to see him stay, so we're in a bit of a win-win situation overall, arguably. 8

londonben added 09:52 - Jul 16

We have Clarke, Philogene, Szmodics, Ogbene, Broadhead and Chaplin for the start of the season, with Johnson another option and Burns coming back later. We’re in a great position where we don’t need to sell by any means, but we’ll be fine even if they offer silly money and we take it. I’d love him to stay, but 40m+ to invest back into an already strong team would be great. Our budget issue clearly isn’t availability of money, it’s PSR and with 40m+ coming in that would give us enormous spending power to invest back into the midfield and a new striker. So this is a win either way in my view, and good on MA for making sure the release clause didn’t allow drip feed payments. 6

Jugsy added 09:54 - Jul 16

Brentford have huge potential to be relegated next season. Inexperienced manager, best players leaving, one of the smallest (but passionate) fan bases. I'd suspect Omari would want to hold out for a better resourced opportunity. 2

blues1 added 09:55 - Jul 16

Danchances22. No, we didnt make £4m on delap. We paid £15m, with just £3m of the add ons achieved. So £18m. We sold him for £30m with mancity getting 20%, of the profit.(£12m). So £2.4m.. so we made £9.6m profit. 3

Mariner1974 added 09:55 - Jul 16

Yeh agree with @MickMilsTash



Alot of this could be down to the Mckenna factor and the relationship he has with the player which we know is strong. He fought hard to get Omari, and he'll fight hard to keep him.



Arguably the first name on the team sheet, and McKenna set hm up as our Number 10 last season dictating play, and for all the grief fans have given Omari, he was often consistently our most effective player in tandem with Delap. The home win against Chelsea was their doing, his goal against Man Utd. Teams started to realise he was our main threat and supply to Delap, and Palace man-marked him out of the game with Guehi, Newcastle did the same with Tonali.



If we can keep hold of Omari and he's given the baton again to dictate things and develop even further, he could be the spark that gets us back up. Then he'll be back in the Premiership again, as a better player having been a starter for Ipswich, at a club that views him as the main string puller, rather than just part of the squad.



If we don't go up, then I imagine we'd have to let him go and develop elsewhere at the top level & we'd still get decent money for him.



Very much hope we see him at Portman Road on August 17th wearing the beautiful blue of ITFC. 2

ArnieM added 09:57 - Jul 16

This so far has been a very poor summer for us .

Axel gone , no fee

Burgess gone , no fee

Morsy gone, we’ve elected not to get, a fee

Omari leaving, “ making” a possible small amount.



WTF has football come too? It’s all about money these days. I must be getting to old to watch it anymore, because this greed and lack of any semblance of loyalty really does piss me off. Fans are mugs for be,Irving or buying into the “ star” of any team, because they clearly don’t give a flying one about the club or the fans, if a better offer comes in their off with a moments thought about what this club has given them to get them where they are now. It stinks. -8

Fermi_Parradox added 09:57 - Jul 16

Just to comment on the Delap Profit and Loss calculation.

Delap signed for 15M plus top ups (assume 20M)

5 year contract, means that this summer our book value was

16M.



Sold for 30M

20% of 10M goes to Man City (2M)



So 28M income Vs 16M book value, is a tidy 12M into the profit column. 0

Bert added 09:58 - Jul 16

I’m not sure that Hutchinson would be excited about going to Brentford who may well struggle next season. Let’s hear what he has to say in the coming weeks. 1

ArnieM added 09:59 - Jul 16

…and when Omari walks away , we’ve right now got three crocks to cover that right wing, Burns out until Oct, Phillogene ( who is frankly flaky), and Ogbene, still recovering from his injury. We WILL miss Omari like there’s no tomorrow when he goes. He’s a very influential attacking player for us. 1

churchmans added 10:05 - Jul 16

Phuck them! We want omari here! If they want them they will have to pay £40-£60 mill!

Not worth anything less especially as we are going straight back up! Hate the fact that a small club can pick off our qaulity talent 0

bigolconnor added 10:07 - Jul 16

You don’t sell birthday presents, it’s not the done thing. 2

RIPbobby added 10:09 - Jul 16

Love Omari to bits and I'm happy if a deal is left down to him. 40m is a lot of money and could fund 2 signing fees and the contract that comes with them. Our CEO has commented on the type of players we need and I concur.



Look at the Geordies. Bought Joelinton as a centre forward, scored next to nothing. New manager comes in and moves him to centre midfield where he is a beast. Job done. I think our gaffer wants to build his side on that team that beat us 4-0 at Portman Road. They battered us. We're huge monsters and just so hard to play against. Our team is similar, just smaller, slower and less physical. 0

baxterbasics added 10:09 - Jul 16

Still our player! For now... 0

churchmans added 10:10 - Jul 16

ArnieM

We need to move away from morsy,axel(injured a lot)burgess,they done brilliant for us!

There getting on a bit now and we know what there like in the prem! Time for new strong,hungry players tbst can do the business in tbis leauge and the next!

Exciting times ahead 5

