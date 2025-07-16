Video Gives Taste of New Wark Book

A new video gives a taste of the upcoming John Wark book, He's Here, He's There, which is available for pre-order from TWTD now, from a new video, and also features a few reminders of the great manâ€™s brilliance for the Blues.

Written by Neil Prentice, who was behind the recent George Burley book, All To Play For and 1980-81 - The Greatest Season in Ipswich Townâ€™s History, Heâ€™s Here, Heâ€™s There is being published to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Warkâ€™s debut for Town earlier this year.

In addition to Wark himself, the book includes interviews with or features on teammates from his three spells at the club, among them Allan Hunter, Kevin Beattie, Paul Mariner, George Burley, Terry Butcher, Russell Osman, Arnold Muhren, Frans Thijssen, Chris Kiwomya, Jason Dozzell, Craig Forrest and Kieron Dyer.

Both the collector's and standard editions of Heâ€™s Here, Heâ€™s There are available from TWTD here.

Photo: Contributed