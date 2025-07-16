Blues Linked With Brighton Youngster
Wednesday, 16th Jul 2025 13:45
Town are claimed to be showing interest in Brighton midfielder Malick Yalcouye.
According to the Daily Express, Bundesliga sides Hoffenheim and Freiburg have made loan offers for the 19-year-old with the Blues also keen but yet to make an approach and with the Seagulls assessing their options.
Ivory Coast U23 international Yalcouye spent 2024/25 on loan at Sturm Graz in Austria having joined Brighton for Â£6 million from IFK Goteborg last summer. He had moved to the Allsvenskan side in the preceding February from Ivorian club ASEC Mimosas.
Yalcouye, who is 5ft 7in tall, was born in Mali and also qualifies to play international football for the country of his birth.
Despite having signed Dutchman Azor Matusiwa from Rennes in France on Sunday, the Blues are in the market for more central midfielders with loanees Jens Cajuste and Kalvin Phillips having moved on at the end of the season, Massimo Luongo having been released and skipper Sam Morsy close to joining Kuwait SC.
As revealed yesterday, Town are keen to sign Middlesbroughâ€™s England U21 international Hayden Hackney.
