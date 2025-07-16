Blues Linked With Brighton Youngster

Wednesday, 16th Jul 2025 13:45 Town are claimed to be showing interest in Brighton midfielder Malick Yalcouye. According to the Daily Express, Bundesliga sides Hoffenheim and Freiburg have made loan offers for the 19-year-old with the Blues also keen but yet to make an approach and with the Seagulls assessing their options. Ivory Coast U23 international Yalcouye spent 2024/25 on loan at Sturm Graz in Austria having joined Brighton for Â£6 million from IFK Goteborg last summer. He had moved to the Allsvenskan side in the preceding February from Ivorian club ASEC Mimosas. Yalcouye, who is 5ft 7in tall, was born in Mali and also qualifies to play international football for the country of his birth. Despite having signed Dutchman Azor Matusiwa from Rennes in France on Sunday, the Blues are in the market for more central midfielders with loanees Jens Cajuste and Kalvin Phillips having moved on at the end of the season, Massimo Luongo having been released and skipper Sam Morsy close to joining Kuwait SC. As revealed yesterday, Town are keen to sign Middlesbroughâ€™s England U21 international Hayden Hackney.

Photo: IMAGO/Sportimage via Reuters Connect



Juggsy added 13:54 - Jul 16

Do we want a 19 year old prem loanee over our own youngster Humphreys? Unless itâ€™s an option to buy I donâ€™t really see the upside as weâ€™d have to replace him at the end of the season. 0

BlueNomad added 13:57 - Jul 16

Omari came here under similar circumstances. 1

Gforce added 14:02 - Jul 16

Much rather have the Mexican. 0

flykickingbybgunn added 14:03 - Jul 16

We are fortunate to be considered a good place to bring on other clubs youngsters. Look at the progress Hutch has made over the last two years.

We are benefitting yet again from the McKenna touch 1

Blooos added 14:11 - Jul 16

5ft7.. Azor being 5ft8 think I'd rather us get some height in there. 0

