Ruiz Not Interested in Moving to Town

Wednesday, 16th Jul 2025 20:57 Deportivo Toluca midfielder Marcel Ruiz has no interest in joining the Blues, according to a report in Mexico. The 24-year-old was widely linked with Town in the Mexican press over the weekend with claims that a $10 million (£7.4 million) deal was close. However, according to Blues sources, that significantly overstated the situation with Town having watched the eight-times-capped Mexican international but with no approach made. Toluca manager Antonio Mohamed subsequently said his club has received no firm bids for Ruiz. “Marcel has nothing concrete, the club has nothing concrete, and besides, he wants to go to an important club,” he said. Now, am.com.mx, is reporting that Ruiz is not interested in moving to the Championship and has decided to remain with Toluca, the Liga MX champions. Ruiz has been with Toluca since 2022 and has made 125 appearances, scoring 15 goals and picking up 17 assists.

Photo: IMAGO/aal.photo via Reuters Connect



itfc2024 added 21:02 - Jul 16

we move on to other targets 0

PortmanTerrorist added 21:07 - Jul 16

For so many reasons this would have been a punt....not least his numbers for a championship winning team. Go make the Hackney deal happen Mr Ashton and this won't even be a footnote! 0

BrandonsBlues added 21:07 - Jul 16

Well that really is a nothing story 2

tetchris added 21:14 - Jul 16

The same reporter claimed talks were going well etc and now claims he isnt interested in signing. Not sure if he knows what is actually going on or just making it up as he goes along? 0

WestSussexBlue added 21:18 - Jul 16

Shame as it appears he’s a decent player, however he says he wants an “important club”?

Perhaps Spurs, oh no wait they finished just outside the relegation places, maybe one of the world’s biggest clubs then, Manchester United. No maybe not, they also finished close to the relegation zone and lost an important European game to erm Spurs.

No son, you need a club where you’ll grow, improve be coached and appreciated on and off the pitch.

Best of luck with your “important club” search. 2

Bluearmy_81 added 21:23 - Jul 16

ITFC are an unimportant/irrelevant club?! Fcuk you very much! :) 2

Barty added 21:23 - Jul 16

We don't want him as we want an important player so f**k you 2

Gforce added 21:34 - Jul 16

His loss,we move on .Plenty quality bargain players in Holland, Belgium, Sweden etc etc. 1

Edmundo added 21:38 - Jul 16

"and besides, he wants to go to an important club,”

Jog on then, señor 0

jas0999 added 21:56 - Jul 16

We need to move on quickly. As it stands the midfield is weak. We have one injury prone striker.



Season starts in just over three weeks. MA and KM must do better. No excuse hiding behind needing time to bed in. Must hit ground running.

1

ArmaghBlue added 22:05 - Jul 16

His loss 0

bluesissy added 22:07 - Jul 16

Jog on pal..carry on playing in that non important Mexican league.....your loss. We move on to players who would feel privileged to play for the super blues. 0

