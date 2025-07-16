Ruiz Not Interested in Moving to Town
Wednesday, 16th Jul 2025 20:57
Deportivo Toluca midfielder Marcel Ruiz has no interest in joining the Blues, according to a report in Mexico.
The 24-year-old was widely linked with Town in the Mexican press over the weekend with claims that a $10 million (£7.4 million) deal was close.
However, according to Blues sources, that significantly overstated the situation with Town having watched the eight-times-capped Mexican international but with no approach made.
Toluca manager Antonio Mohamed subsequently said his club has received no firm bids for Ruiz.
“Marcel has nothing concrete, the club has nothing concrete, and besides, he wants to go to an important club,” he said.
Now, am.com.mx, is reporting that Ruiz is not interested in moving to the Championship and has decided to remain with Toluca, the Liga MX champions.
Ruiz has been with Toluca since 2022 and has made 125 appearances, scoring 15 goals and picking up 17 assists.
Photo: IMAGO/aal.photo via Reuters Connect
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Too Far, Too Soon by tractorboykent
Just as there were many thousands of words written and spoken before the season about how Town might fare in the Prem, there’ll likely be many more now that we know. In reality though it can surely be very easily summed up by those four.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]