Town Chief Handed Royal Invite

Thursday, 17th Jul 2025 15:24 Blues chairman an CEO Mark Ashton has been invited to meet Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a Royal Visit to Newmarket next week. Ashton is among a small group of leaders from across the local business and charity sectors invited to the visit to the Memorial Hall in the West Suffolk town on Tuesday 22nd July, marking the impact the club and the Ipswich Town Foundation have had on the community. Following the late morning civic reception, Their Majesties will then meet members of the public in the High Street.



Photo: Matchday Images



EuanTown added 15:28 - Jul 17

My goodness today's news stories are boring. Cmon Phil, where is the hot gossip on transfers.



Good luck to the man, but I don't sit at work all day for this sort of news. Back to work then. 0

WeWereZombies added 15:30 - Jul 17

Not Buckingham Palace born midfield schemer Charlie Windsor then ? 1

bluesissy added 15:42 - Jul 17

Can he ask sausage fingers to dissolve parliament? 5

Tedray added 15:54 - Jul 17

surely much more important things for Mr Ashton to do. 0

Barty added 16:01 - Jul 17

You can tell him that we have previously been managed by a member of the Royle Family. 1

blues1 added 16:02 - Jul 17

Today. Such as? And dint say sign players? Or do you actually think he does all that on his own? In which case why do we bother having a recruitment team. Im sure he can spare a few hours of his time for this. Or do you think he should reject an invitation from the king? -1

blues1 added 16:03 - Jul 17

Euan Town. And yet you took the time to comment on it -1

Gilesy added 16:07 - Jul 17

I hope heâ€™s the very best version of himself when he meets them. 0

ArnieM added 16:42 - Jul 17

No news I take it then on a striker or two that we need very much! 0

