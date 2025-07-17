Town Chief Handed Royal Invite
Thursday, 17th Jul 2025 15:24
Blues chairman an CEO Mark Ashton has been invited to meet Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a Royal Visit to Newmarket next week.
Ashton is among a small group of leaders from across the local business and charity sectors invited to the visit to the Memorial Hall in the West Suffolk town on Tuesday 22nd July, marking the impact the club and the Ipswich Town Foundation have had on the community.
Following the late morning civic reception, Their Majesties will then meet members of the public in the High Street.
Photo: Matchday Images
