Emmanuel-Thomas Apologises Following Release on Parole
Friday, 18th Jul 2025 13:04
Former Blues forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has apologised to his most recent club Greenock Morton following his release from jail on parole, the 34-year-old having been convicted of drugs smuggling offences last month.
Emmanuel-Thomas was with Morton at the time of his arrest in September 2024 and was on remand prior to pleading guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court.
In a post on Instagram, the one-time Arsenal youngster said: “Apologies to all affiliated with Greenock Morton. I let you guys down big time, hopefully you can forgive me.
“If the chance comes along I will right my wrongs but that will be up to the club, if it does not I wish you all the best and thank you.”
Emmanuel-Thomas also posted a video over the weekend showing him returning to training after “294 days of hard thought and reflection”.
Nicknamed JET, Emmanuel-Thomas joined the Blues for a fee of a reported £1.5 million from Arsenal, where he had come through their academy, in July 2011. A mercurial talent, manager Paul Jewell famously once said he “goes from a world beater to a panel beater”.
The Forest Gate-born attacker went on to make 43 starts and 32 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring nine times, before being made available by Mick McCarthy in the summer of 2013 along with Michael Chopra.
Emmanuel-Thomas moved onto Bristol City in a swap deal which saw Paul Anderson join Town and went on to have plenty of clubs.
In addition to the Robins, he played for QPR, MK Dons, Gillingham (loan), Thai side PTT Rayong, Livingston, Aberdeen, Jamshedpur in India and Kidderminster Harriers before joining Morton in the summer of 2024.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Pre Season Preview: FC Blau Weiss Linz by ad_wilkin
The first of Town’s pre-season friendlies will come at the end of a training camp in Austria, something that has become commonplace under Kieran McKenna’s tenure.
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]