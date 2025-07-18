Emmanuel-Thomas Apologises Following Release on Parole

Friday, 18th Jul 2025 13:04 Former Blues forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has apologised to his most recent club Greenock Morton following his release from jail on parole, the 34-year-old having been convicted of drugs smuggling offences last month. Emmanuel-Thomas was with Morton at the time of his arrest in September 2024 and was on remand prior to pleading guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court. In a post on Instagram, the one-time Arsenal youngster said: “Apologies to all affiliated with Greenock Morton. I let you guys down big time, hopefully you can forgive me. “If the chance comes along I will right my wrongs but that will be up to the club, if it does not I wish you all the best and thank you.” Emmanuel-Thomas also posted a video over the weekend showing him returning to training after “294 days of hard thought and reflection”. Nicknamed JET, Emmanuel-Thomas joined the Blues for a fee of a reported £1.5 million from Arsenal, where he had come through their academy, in July 2011. A mercurial talent, manager Paul Jewell famously once said he “goes from a world beater to a panel beater”. The Forest Gate-born attacker went on to make 43 starts and 32 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring nine times, before being made available by Mick McCarthy in the summer of 2013 along with Michael Chopra. Emmanuel-Thomas moved onto Bristol City in a swap deal which saw Paul Anderson join Town and went on to have plenty of clubs. In addition to the Robins, he played for QPR, MK Dons, Gillingham (loan), Thai side PTT Rayong, Livingston, Aberdeen, Jamshedpur in India and Kidderminster Harriers before joining Morton in the summer of 2024.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Welshblue72 added 13:25 - Jul 18

Not really interested in old players.

Can we get update on any players in coming please -1

badadski added 14:15 - Jul 18

Released on parole ? Huh - so smuggle drugs with intent to supply and get less than a year / chop down a sycamore and get 10. How’s does our justice system work ? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments