Hutchinson Exit Looking Closer as Brentford Agree Mbeumo Fee

Friday, 18th Jul 2025 13:23 Forward Omari Hutchinsonâ€™s Town exit looks to have moved a step closer with Brentford reported to have agreed a fee with Manchester United for Bryan Mbeumo. The Bees view Hutchinson as a replacement for Mbeumo, for whom they are understood to have accepted a fee of Â£70 million - Â£65 million guaranteed - with the Red Devils. On Tuesday, the West Londoners made a number of offers to the Blues for the England U21 international, eventually reaching the Â£35 million relegation release clause fee prior to it expiring at 5pm, but without meeting the required payment terms with bid payable over a long period. While Town are not actively looking to sell Hutchinson this summer, the Bees appear certain to come back in with a further offer, which would have to be in excess of Â£35 million and on the basis of cash up front to the greater degree rather than over a period of years, which could well be acceptable to the club. Elsewhere, Italian journalist Nicolo Shira says a deal to 2030 awaits the 21-year-old at Brentford. Hutchinson, who has four years remaining on his Blues contract, is now believed to have returned from his holiday, having been given additional time off following the England U21sâ€™ successful European Championship campaign, but is not with Town in Austria. The Blues paid Chelsea an initial Â£20 million for Hutchinson last summer with the Â£2.5 million top-up clauses having been triggered over the last year. The West Londoners are understood to be due a percentage of the fee - 25 per cent of profit was reported at time of last yearâ€™s move - Town would receive. Hutchinson is one of two of the Bluesâ€™ key players close to leaving with skipper Sam Morsyâ€™s exit to Kuwait SC understood to be all but done, the Egypt international having been offered a very lucrative two-year deal.

Photo: Matchday Images



ImAbeliever added 13:30 - Jul 18

Wish him well if he goes - ok if he doesnâ€™t. 2

ArnieM added 13:32 - Jul 18

Another Town player jumping ship to a PL that isn't necessarily the best one to go too.

Wish him luck at Brentford, but wouldn't be surprised if he finds himself in a relegation season there. 2

blueboy1981 added 13:33 - Jul 18

Another Exit seems certain now - understood because Omari needs the Premiership.

If you know Football you know the Championship is no place for Omari to further his progress and career.

Hope it works out for him. 0

Andy32Cracknell added 13:33 - Jul 18

Fairly inevitable that Hutchinson will go, itâ€™s a shame but thatâ€™s football. With Burns and Ogbene options for the right hand side Iâ€™m not overly concerned. A Â£10m profit canâ€™t be sniffed at plus it will give more leeway to sign other players. Definitely still need two central midfielders with Morsey now going and two centre forwards. I can see a few busy weeks coming up for Ashton and Co. 1

rkl added 13:35 - Jul 18

Can we offload Philogene to Brentford instead? Iâ€™d much rather keep Omari. Think he should have a point to prove after last season. 2

Tommyc added 13:36 - Jul 18

On assumption that we did not do the deal originally as the release clause was for upfront payment, this would make sense for us, albeit we lose a decent player.



We have too may wide men or number 10's, and if we are comfortable on PSR then it would suggest that the funds could all be re-invested in where we are not blessed with options such as CF & CM or maybe even a RB (also need to move Muric on) 3

cressi added 13:40 - Jul 18

Get 40 million then get players in where we really need then central midfield and up top. Think this sale will make us stronger . 2

Ruddock2021 added 13:45 - Jul 18

If Mbeumo is going for Â£70 million we should get Â£70 million for Hutchinson (it's a fair deal) 0

PortmanTerrorist added 13:45 - Jul 18

Tommyc, Brentford did not meet the criteria in time, but remember that clause would have been put there by Omari's people as a get out....that does not mean we value him at that price. Suspect and hope that our valuation should be significantly higher. If he was Brazilian it would be double and Real/Barca would be interested, as they are targeting youth/potential and Omari could be anything in the right team! 0

TedTurnip added 13:52 - Jul 18

this makes sense for all parties and I wish him well. Think of the path he has had to take from Arsenal to Chelsea, to Championship with us and then up - of course he wants to play in the PL in London. Why wouldn't he ? 3

ArnieM added 13:53 - Jul 18

Don't forget Chrksea waiting in the eungs with their greedy hands wide open for their hefty cut of any fee we get for OH.... so it's not all roses because any player we bring into replace him will undoubtedly cost us, top whack. 1

senduntd added 13:54 - Jul 18

Shame I thought we had shaken them off. But never mind we can now screw them for 50m. 1

Bluedocker added 14:08 - Jul 18

Let's see how much we get for him then it shouldn't be any less than 35 million.... 1

BangaloreBlues added 14:08 - Jul 18

The idea that we will bounce straight back to the Prem seems to be more delusional by the day. I am certainly losing hope of that with each big-player exit. All of our best players are now gone. Of course we need a rebuild after relegation, but I'm no longer looking at a team that is automatically going to be challenging at the top. Hope I am wrong, and I hope MA and KMK and others know what they are doing. They haven't let me down yet, but I am becoming more and more worried by the day. Hutch hasn't gone anywhere yet, but it does seem likely now Brentford have a large amount of money to throw at this. I am not normally pessimistic, but what do we have left that looks like Prem quality? 3

stiff_talking added 14:11 - Jul 18

Brentford canâ€™t afford to pay Ipswich Hutchinson fee. Ratcliffe started go fund me account to raise capital as he has run out of people to sack ! 0

bushhillblue added 14:12 - Jul 18

Wish him all the best but think he's lightweight for prem and if he scores half as many goals as the guy he's replacing I'll eat my hay 1

bushhillblue added 14:13 - Jul 18

Hat lol 0

number8 added 14:21 - Jul 18

If we get 40 that will be approx 15 million profit after the %25 - thatâ€™s good money for the average season he had.



Reinvest in areas of more need the jobs a good un!!! 0

SheffieldTractor added 14:25 - Jul 18

That's our best 5 players from last season gone.

I'm sure we can expect some decent recruits through the door soon - but this window has certainly not followed the previous pattern of getting new signings in early to bed them in asap.

Omari was our first choice No.10 for next season. We still have Chappers but we need another individual to play that role as well as recruiting to CM and Cf now. Maybe we will switch to 4-3-3

Palmer

H.Clarke O'Shea Greaves Townsend

Johnson Matusiwa Davis

Philogene Hirst Szmodics

0

bluesissy added 14:27 - Jul 18

It was inevitable...time for ogbene to step up and I'm sure he will. He will be like having a new signing. Now it's all about getting the right money. Big mistake by Hutchinson in my opinion as I think Brentford will be relegated this season. 0

Monkey_Blue added 14:29 - Jul 18

There are plenty of clubs I could understand him moving to but I genuinely think Brentford could be a mistake. 0

